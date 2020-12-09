Jasleen Kaur Gumber named CSR Head for United Colors of Benetton, India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Dec 9, 2020
Jasleen Kaur Gumber has been appointed as the CSR Head for United Colors of Benetton in India, in addition to leading Marketing & PR function as part of her existing role. Jasleen has been associated with the fashion major, Benetton India for over 5 years and has been at the helm of multiple marketing campaigns launched by the brand over the years.

Jasleen comes with a rich experience of nearly a decade in the marketing domain and is an alumna of Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. She is an avid researcher and has many copyright papers to her credit. She has also authored a book titled ‘Ginger and Honey’ and is a part of guest lecture series at various IIMs and university colleges.

