IPRCCC: Get set for insightful panel discussions

The 11th edition of Indian Public Relations and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) will be preceded by an all-day conference - India PR and Corporate Communications Conference (IPRCCC) - where sessions will be held to discuss various topics concerning the communications industry. The theme of this edition’s IPRCCC is ‘Economic revival post-Covid and the role of communication in amplifying and channelizing the positive business sentiments’.

Stalwarts from the industry will participate in multiple panel discussions in the virtual conference which will be held on 12th February 2021. The first session will talk about ‘3Ps of Communications –Pandemic Perseverance and PR. How communication plays a vital role in crisis’. Panelists of the session will be Dilip Yadav , Founding Partner , First Partners; Udit Pathak, Founder Director,Media Mantra; Deepshika Dharmraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW; Aman Gupta, Managing Director – SPAG; Deepak Jolly, Founder and Director at Consocia Advisor. Tarunjeet Rattan, Founder, PRPOI, will be the session chair.

The second session will focus on ‘Integrated Marketing and Digital acceleration will change the future of communication and challenges it poses’. Sharing their insights will be panelists Vivek Sabharwal, Marketing Head,Woodland; Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, Air Asia; Nitin Pai - Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Strategy Officer,Tata Elxsi ; Ramakant Khandelwal, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, PAYBACK India; Santosh Iyer, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Mercedes Benz and Hitesh Singla, AGM Marketing, KAI Group. The session chair will be Ahmed Naqvi, CEO & Co Founder, Gozoop Online.

The next session for the day will talk about ‘The importance and best practices of Brand Purpose Communication’. Thought leaders like Rashmi Soni, VP and Corporate Communications, Vistra; Paresh Chaudhry , Group President, Corporate Communication, Adani Group; Abhay Dange, Director Press and Corporate Affairs , BMW Group India; Prasidha Menon, Vice President & Global Head of Communications at OYO Hotels & Homes; Minari Shah – Director, Public Relations, Amazon ; Subhayu Mishra - MD & Head of Corporate Affairs, Standard Chartered Bank India; Bhagyashree S Navare, Associate Director and Category Head, Pepsico and Girish Balchandra, Managing Partner, ON Purpose Comms will converse on the topic along with moderator Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, Exchange4media Group and BusinessWorld.

