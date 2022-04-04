Havas Creative Group India appoints Samarpita Banerjee as Director-Marketing & Comm

Havas Creative Group India has appointed Samarpita Banerjee as Director Marketing & Communications. She will report to Pritha Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Havas Group India, and will be based out of Mumbai.

Banerjee will work across all agencies of Havas Creative Group India, including Havas Worldwide, Havas CX, Think Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai, and Shobiz Havas Experiential. Sneha Pillai Ahuja, Senior Manager - Marketing & Communications, will continue to lead corporate communications of Havas Media Group India.

Pritha Dasgupta, CMO, Havas Group India, said, “The current momentum of Havas Group India is unparalleled. The complete transformation that the network has witnessed is not just on the back of outstanding business growth but also a result of several industry-first initiatives, like Havas Spark, UN Unstereotype Alliance, Women Who Inspire, Women Bounce Back programme, etc. This undoubtedly makes Havas Group India, perhaps the most progressive agency network in India that is deeply invested in making a meaningful difference to the industry and the community at large. With Samarpita coming on board, we will be able to build stronger, more meaningful chronicles around the legacy and the future we are building."

Talking about her new role, Banerjee said, “Having interacted with some of the best global and Indian minds in advertising, marketing, and media over the last six years, I wanted to experience the ad world from even closer quarters. I have been following Havas Group India and its progress work for a long time. When I met Rana and Pritha and heard about the future plans, the new initiatives, and most importantly the progressive culture they are building, I felt like being a part of this journey and building a stronger narrative. I look forward to making a meaningful contribution to the Havas Creative Group India and its story.”

