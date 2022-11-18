Harpic & Network18 bring back annual telethon on World Toilet Day 2022

Network18 and Harpic have announced the expansion of Harpic Network18 Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well.

An 8-hour telethon under Mission Swachhta aur Paani will be held on World Toilet Day, November 19, 2022, to mobilize India for better sanitation. Campaign ambassador Akshay Kumar will share his views in this Live telecast, along with other leaders.

‘Mission Swachhta aur Paani’, a Sanitation for All campaign by News18 & Harpic is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, Network18 and Managing Director, A + E Networks, TV18 said, “India has progressed incredibly well in recent years. Under Jal Jeevan Mission 100 million rural households have access to tap water, 70 million of which have been achieved in the last three years. As a responsible and responsive media group, we consider it critical to play a role and this Mission is our endeavor to contribute our bit by galvanizing public opinion and social action. We are grateful to multiple leaders from all walks of life who have come together with us to drive this mass awareness, and action on sanitation.”

“The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next 5 years that will endeavor to bring about a behavioral shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets,” added Kaul. The sanitation component is designed to add heft to the campaign on water under Mission Paani. “Having worked on bringing about large-scale behavioral and attitudinal shifts around water conservation and safety, and inspired by Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi’s focus on cleanliness, we thought it appropriate to include

swachhta or cleanliness too as part of our Mission,” said Puneet Singhvi, CEO - Digital & President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media & Investments Limited.

The campaign has been able to draw into its fold many social leaders from different walks of life, who have mobilized public opinion. Over 2.5 lakh people have taken the Sanitation Pledge and “that’s a good indicator that Mission Swachhta aur Paani has been able to make an impact,” added Singhvi.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director- External Affairs and Partnerships, Reckitt- South Asia commenting on the success of the campaign said, “Harpic Network18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign has been working on inclusive sanitation in India, and the importance of water for hygiene and sanitation. Through this platform, our various interventions and partnerships, we aim to reach over 20 million Indians with information and tools that can help drive behaviour change and generate awareness on the importance of proper sanitation in one’s overall health for a healthier India.”

Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, commented, “As a global leader in the toilet care category, Harpic has been relentlessly focused on addressing toilet hygiene and sanitation gaps with the intent of creating a future in India where everyone has access to a hygienic, clean toilet. We are extremely proud of our partnership with Network18 that is helping us drive this change in reinforcing the importance of following best hygiene and sanitation practices. Since the campaign’s inception, our work together has drawn the attention of masses on this critical cause, and we are certain that this journey will have a positive impact on India’s health goals.”

The telethon will also see multiple leaders from all walks of life share their perspectives and urge people to join the cause. Those who will join the program include: Gaurav Jain, Executive VP, South Asia, Reckitt; Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, South Asia, Reckitt; Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt; Jack Sim, Founder, World Toilet Organisation; Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder, Sulabh International; Kausar Munir, Author, Mission Paani Preamble, among others.

