Haier Appliances onboards Prachi Kaushik as Head – PR and Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with OPPO
Prior to this, she was associated with OPPO.
Kaushik drives a focused agenda to build brand resonance with the ability to deliver strategic, creative and insight-driven communication. With seven years of experience, she has multi-faceted knowledge in media strategy, integrated marketing communications, campaign development, client servicing, content creation, media relations, product planning and influencer outreach.
Kaushik has also contributed to agencies such as Genesis BCW, Edelman and Perfect Relations.
Reema Singh joins Hilton India as Director – Communications
Her previous stint was with PR Pundit as Director – Client Services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Reema Singh has joined Hilton India as Director – Communications.
Her previous stint was with PR Pundit as Director – Client Services.
Singh is an experienced head of public relations with a demonstrated history of working in the hospitality industry and reputed PR agencies. Her specialisations are in crisis management, advertising, crisis communications, publicity and marketing strategy.
Throughout her career, Singh has contributed to organisations namely The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Taj Hotels, Perfect Relations and International College Of Financial Planning.
Tanish Dang Maheshwari joins DLF Ltd. as Head – Marketing & Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Tech Mahindra Foundation as Head – Marketing and Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:16 PM | 1 min read
Tanish Dang Maheshwari has joined DLF Ltd. as Head – Marketing and Communications.
Prior to this, she was associated with Tech Mahindra Foundation as Head – Marketing and Communications.
Maheshwari is a brand custodian and a marketing professional with over 17 years of experience in content, marketing, communications, project management, and strategy. She has worked for Career Launcher, The Indian Institute of Financial Planning, Dodilio, SAITA Consulting Pvt. Ltd., PwC and Jaypee Greens.
‘Having women leaders in the boardroom has brought enormous value to the organisations’
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, shares her thoughts on women leadership, women who have inspired her and message for future women leaders
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 11:37 AM | 7 min read
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick.
Excerpts:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with the CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation, and technology in the digital age.
I get to interact with a bunch of different people every day. Call it a job bonus if you will. And it’s refreshing to see how the next-gen is embracing, encouraging and welcoming women to STEM fields. I have been noticing a rise in the number of women in technology and innovation, compared to how traditionally they have been underrepresented in these fields. However, I feel, there is still a long way for us to go. Statistics paint a very different picture because it takes into account tier-2 and tier-3 cities, which is beyond our reach and understanding. As per numbers, women make up only 28 per cent of the workforce in STEM fields, and men vastly outnumber women majoring in most STEM fields in college.
Initiatives like DigitALL present an opportunity for companies to adopt innovative technologies and utilise them to advance gender equality. Through this, we can prove equal access to learning and growth opportunities for women in technology-related roles.
The priority is to eliminate the entry barriers - psychological and/or societal - for women in tech. This encompasses overcoming biases, developing mentorship programmes and fostering an inclusive work environment that values and celebrates diversity.
In my opinion, using technology as a tool to achieve gender equality can lead to a more equitable and prosperous society for all. As a CEO, I am committed to contributing to this vital work and look forward to continuing to drive progress in this area. I lead a company where over 60 per cent of the workforce consists of women and we work every day to ensure that we give them a sense of security & equality. It’s about creating a work environment where people feel like their well-being matters, where they feel included, safe, productive and motivated. A culture that has its foundation in open and honest communication and equity, helps people achieve their potential.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
Over the last few decades, the influence of women and their leadership in PR has seen significant changes. PR has always been a field that has been predominantly populated by women, however, with the passage of time, the industry has become more inclusive and women have been breaking the glass ceiling to take up leadership roles. They have brought a unique perspective and approach to PR and leadership styles at large, which has helped shape the industry positively.
With the growth of digital and social media, the role of PR has expanded beyond traditional media. Women have been at the forefront of these changes, leveraging their skills, creativity, and human elements to help brands communicate in new and innovative ways.
Numerous types of research have highlighted that only 20 percent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
I firmly believe that having women leaders in the boardroom is essential for the success of any organisation.
In the PR industry specifically, women leaders bring a unique perspective to the boardroom. They often have a deep understanding of the diverse set of audiences to reach and can provide invaluable insights into how to communicate effectively with them. I think women leaders also tend to bring a collaborative approach to problem-solving and decision-making, which can lead to more innovative and effective solutions. More so, women understand the need for inclusivity given the world we’re raised in, and thus are capable of shaping narratives that address and touch upon a vast set of audiences.
Further, women are excellent communicators since they have often had to be vocal to ensure that their voices are heard, and this is crucial in the PR industry. They can effectively articulate the company's vision, mission, and values, both internally and externally, and help build strong relationships with stakeholders.
In my experience, having women leaders in the boardroom has brought enormous value to the organisations I have worked for. As a CEO, I am committed to promoting gender diversity in leadership positions and ensuring that women's voices are heard in the boardroom. In our company too, the male-to-female ratio in leadership roles is 50:50, thus striking the perfect balance.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero.
My journey has been one of determination, hard work, and passion. I have always been inspired by the idea of making a positive impact and contributing to the growth and success of an organisation and aim to encourage more women to build their careers. I have endeavoured to lead with purpose and empathy, and I shall continue to do so.
I have been a part of the PR industry for almost 20+ years now. Being India's youngest CEO in the world of PR, my journey has not been without challenges. Just like any leader, I have been faced with stereotypes and have worked to overcome them with rigour and hard work. I
Throughout my journey, I have been inspired by many women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. I wholeheartedly look up to purpose-driven leaders like Indira Nooyi. I think women leaders are amazing and inspiring. They motivate each other, each one of them motivates me personally.
In my journey it's been my family, friends, mentors and colleagues, who have supported me, encouraged me and believed in me. They have taught me the value of hard work, resilience and perseverance.
Your message to future leaders
My message to future leaders is simple: believe in yourself, work hard and always be open to learning. The road to leadership is not always easy - it requires dedication, persistence and a willingness to learn from both successes and failures. But, with the right mindset and attitude, anyone can become a successful leader.
In addition, it is essential to have confidence in yourself and your abilities. Believe in your strengths, but also be willing to acknowledge your weaknesses and work on improving them.
Leadership is not just about achieving individual success but about making a positive impact on others and the world around you. Always strive to be a compassionate and empathetic leader who uplifts and supports everyone around them.
As a leader, your staff and your people are your biggest strength. Lead in a way that they can trust you, look up to you and reach out to you. Purpose and people-driven leadership are the keys to success.
'The PR & communications industry is one of those few where there are more women than men'
Pooja Pathak, founder and director Media Mantra, shares how she derives inspiration from family and how the transformation of women in public relations has happened over the years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 4:03 PM | 6 min read
The PR and communications industry is one of those few where there are more women than men
Pooja Pathak, founder and director Media Mantra, shares how she derives inspiration from family and how the transformation of women in public relations has happened over the years, as a result of which, public relations has become both a woman-inclusive and a woman-dominated sector.
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Pooja Pathak, founder and director Media Mantra.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Women's Day has always been aimed at spreading knowledge of gender equality. The theme of this year's International Women's Day 2023, DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality, is intended to recognise and celebrate the women and girls who are pioneering the development of revolutionary technology and digital education. The culture will assess the impact of the gender gap in technology on growing social and economic disparities, as well as the need to protect women's and girls' rights in virtual spaces and address online and transit gender-based violence.
When women are more involved in technology, more innovative solutions and innovations that support gender equality and cater to the needs of women, will be produced. The modern digital revolution will provide opportunities for women's social and economic empowerment, and it will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of gender equality. I am confident that digitalisation will not only increase employment possibilities and enhance networking opportunities for women but will also make information and knowledge more accessible to them.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades
In recent years, women have made significant strides towards ascending the corporate ladder and securing leadership positions, and the PR sector is no exception. T1
Looking at the previous years, today I can say that there are more women working in PR who have a distinct perspective and are business savvy to revolutionise the sector. Public relations is one of the most popular industries. PR, as a business, is now strongly reliant on and influenced by the digital world; women in PR have evolved to this by becoming far more tech-savvy and educated concerning changes in the industry.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 percent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
The PR and communications industry is one of those few where there are more women than men. The industry has not only transformed in terms of the value that it brings to companies, but also in the way it leads by example on how to create a more gender-equal ecosystem. As society has progressed towards manufacturing automation, technology for communication and information, the web, and now the digital revolution, a level playing surface for women has also emerged.
Previously, this "boys' club" attitude saw women in the boardroom only as a means to entice and pacify. This is an antiquated perspective that has developed over the years not solely because women have continued to work diligently to demonstrate their significance. It has developed to establish the business as usual because women in the boardroom produce results. “Results that can be measured”.
Organisations are more competitive than ever before in this globalisation-cum-information era. To remain abreast, people understand that there is one thing they cannot do without – innovation. The research may indicate a small percentage of women in the boardroom, but we must aim for a higher proportion. This is only possible with a shift in mindset, the elimination of unconscious bias and bringing more women into the boardroom.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero
I've been in the industry for 16 years and can honestly say it's been a wonderful experience. While I've had my fair share of learnings and unlearnings, I've always tried to endure them head-on with persistence and perseverance in order to achieve where I am today. I consider myself fortunate to have drawn inspiration from a variety of sources, which have inspired me to do what I do best today. I believe that women are natural multitaskers and that such a skill is a blessing for them. I have always believed that I could and worked hard to achieve my professional and private objectives.
My inspiration is my family who have been my biggest pillars of strength and will always continue to be so. The support and comfort of a family is non-negotiable and it surely gives more wings to a woman especially when she aspires to fly high in life.
Your message to future leaders.
Women have been in the working population for more than a century and have made considerable advances in jobs and leadership depiction. There is no doubt that women are playing an important role in shaping the future of work. Women in leadership are changing the workplace and bringing essential traits that redefine what it means to be a strong leader. Nonetheless, despite significant progress, there is still much work to be done.
To all future leaders, I would like to say what we can learn from the transformation of women in business is that inclusion, when done correctly, can revolutionise a business in ways never imagined before. As women, we have occupied and continue to occupy a significant portion of communities that require greater illustration in the business arena.
Galen Growth & FINN Partners unveil digital health ecosystem report for Asia Pacific
The report examines major shifts and outlines best practices in investment strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:51 PM | 5 min read
Galen Growth and FINN Partners have created the “DIGITAL HEALTH ECOSYSTEM – ASIA PACIFIC, 2022 Year-End Report.”
The report examines major shifts and outlines best practices in investment strategies comparing Asia to the world scene examining 250 million data points over 14,000 ventures.
The digital health sector has grown significantly during the past decade. The investment by the global financial and corporate markets rose from $2 billion in 2011 to $44 billion in 2021. Moreover, tremendous investment poured into digital health in the shadow of the pandemic. However, in the past year, investors have been more selective in their decisions.
But total investment dollars in digital health took a steep dive in 2022; however, the picture looks significantly different on a region-to-region basis. While Asia-Pacific saw an investment decline in 2022, the Q4 trend shows a rebound worth watching and studying.
The Galen Growth experts pinpoint in a new phase of digital health investment. The shift from exuberant investment in 2020 and 2021, to a market shift that mirror previous years of strategic engagement. Private equity and business development dollars continue to flow toward the category however, directed toward specific therapeutic categories and technologies. Out of the total funding value deployed in 2022 for the region, research solutions and online marketplace clusters captured 49% of total funds invested and, oncology and cardiovascular diseases were the most invested therapeutic areas.
Often public reports tend to cherry-pick data. However, the Galen/FINN “Digital Health Ecosystem – Asia Pacific Report” shows verified trends such as:
- Venture capital funding in Asia Pacific's digital health industry decreased during the first three quarters of 2022 but bounced back in Q4 ending the year at $5.79B, with a YoY decrease of 41% from 2021.
- Venture funding deceleration was largely due to China's investment falling by 66% YoY - the lowest since 2017, amidst strict pandemic regulations. However, Northeast Asia's funding doubled to $1.9B, surpassing China and South Asia, which dropped by 30% compared to 2021.
- Asia Pacific saw a 33% YoY decrease in M&A activity, but digital health ventures accounted for 60% of global acquisitions, driving industry consolidation. The slowdown in venture funding has fueled acquisitions, with only 34% of Growth Stage ventures in Asia Pacific able to raise capital over the past 18 months.
- In 2023, digital health ventures faced challenges due to declining venture valuations. However, the industry’s resilience in 2022 will strengthen the venture pipeline, driving innovation and business model viability to show the value of digital health tools in improving healthcare research and delivery.
The report draws inputs from 250 million data points and more than 14,000 digital health ventures. It will be released at the March Asia Leadership Meet Summit in Singapore. With this partnership, experts from the FINN Global Digital Health Group are working with Galen Growth data and research professionals to chart the complex and often fragmented digital health landscape, emerging market trends, areas of growth and innovation, and look beyond equity funding to explore what’s expected to happen in this fast-paced sector. The combined team will look beyond the “hype” of digital to map the priority and practical opportunities for decision-makers.
“With the slowdown of venture funding in 2022, digital health is anchoring back to reality, becoming more focused, and demanding more verification that ventures are offering solutions that will bring value to the digital health ecosystem,” said Julien de Salaberry CEO and Galen Growth co-founder. “This joint report with FINN Partners will explore how ventures are meeting those challenges and preparing to show evidence to demonstrate the effectiveness of their solutions.”
FINN digital health leaders lent their perspective, analysis, and guidance to supplement the data and insights developed by the Galen Growth team to help guide stakeholders as they navigate and engage with the digital health landscape.
“Compared to the pre-pandemic levels, digital health has shown clear signs of resilience with the Asia Pacific region witnessing an increase in funding,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Lead at SPAG – A Finn Partners company. “An in-depth evaluation of this market is important as globally 27% of digital health ventures were founded in Asia Pacific, making it the second largest ecosystem. The Galen Growth 2022 Year End Digital Health Ecosystem Report, in partnership with FINN, aims to present a comprehensive overview of the market to allow various stakeholders to make informed decisions towards improving patient outcomes.”
“FINN Partners is thrilled to partner with Galen Growth to take a deeper look at the Digital Health landscape,” said Ritesh Patel, Senior Partner, Global Digital Health Lead at FINN Partners. “The rapidly expanding digital health ecosystem in Asia must be leveraged to improve patient outcomes. This series of studies will help inform the choices providers, payers, product innovators and patients will need to make in the coming years.”
“After years of development, China's digital healthcare sector is embracing new types of high-quality innovation, supporting overall medical reform. In 2021, China's digital healthcare market surged 79.5 percent yearly to 28.9 billion yuan ($4.1 billion). Now, China’s digital health ecosystem needs to draw upon insights from the globe and region to navigate the complexity of its continued healthy development,” said Jason Cao, Senior Partner FINN Partners, China. The Galen Growth/FINN Partnership provides investors and startups in China a vital perspective that will guide these next steps.”
Zenex AH onboards Nikhil Mehta as Lead – Corporate Communication
Prior to Zenex AH, Nikhil was associated with Torrent Group
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Zenex AH has onboarded Nikhil Mehta as Lead – Corporate Communication. He will be reporting to MD and CEO, Dr Arun Atrey, a veteran in the animal healthcare industry.
Prior to Zenex AH, Nikhil was associated with Torrent Group, Cadila Pharma, MSL PR Agency and has over a decade of experience in Corporate Communication. He started his professional career as a journalist and worked as a business correspondent with Zee Business. Nikhil brings along with him an experience of more than 16 years.
In July 2021, Zenex AH, a company promoted by a consortium of Private Equity Investors, led by Multiples Asset Management, acquired Zydus AHL from Zydus Cadila. Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited is one of the leading Companies in the animal health industry in India for over six decades now. The Company has been a pioneer in product development and has introduced highest number of first-to-the-market products in the Indian market. With an objective to serve the veterinary and farming fraternities with better solutions, Zenex AH keeps strengthening its portfolio and also has marketing tie up with Phibro AHC.
Adfactors PR set to host PROI Worldwide Global Summit
The summit will be held in New Delhi between March 13 and 16
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 5:18 PM | 2 min read
Adfactors PR is set to host communications agency entrepreneurs from around the world at the PROI Worldwide Global Summit in New Delhi during March 13-16. PROI Worldwide is the largest global consortium of independent communications agencies with 85 partners in more than 60 countries.
Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “It is an absolute honour and pleasure to host the PROI Worldwide Global Summit. I look forward to welcoming all the delegates. I particularly like this year’s theme – New World Spirit, and am very keen to follow the discussions on India's expanding role in the new world order from the point of view of communications. I am equally interested to learn from speakers about how they plan to incorporate AI and ChatGPT in public relations activities.”
Global Chair of PROI Worldwide Jeff Lambert said, “We chose India for our 2023 Global Summit based on its growth as a country, and its expanding presence in the world order. Another big reason for choosing India is because our partner Adfactors PR calls India home. Adfactors PR is not only India’s leading communications and strategy consultancy but also a major contributor to the PROI Partnership.”
Mr. Lambert, who is the Chair of US-based Lambert Global, added, “This is a dynamic period for the communications industry with both huge opportunities and risks on the horizon. Our time together in India will allow us as owners of the leading agencies to plot our best path forward.”
The 2023 Global Summit theme of New World Spirit reflects a consistent direction for India and the communications industry. The four-day Summit will feature a series of presentations and panel discussions on different topics such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, ESG, leadership at independent agencies, and growth strategies. There will also be case studies presented on successful campaigns from around the world.
