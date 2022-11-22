Gurpratap Singh joins The Rockefeller Foundation as Lead – Asia Comms & Media (Consultant)

Singh is also the lead of advocacy and communications for YuWaah at UNICEF

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 22, 2022 12:07 PM  | 1 min read
The Rockefeller Foundation

Gurpratap Singh has joined The Rockefeller Foundation as Lead – Asia Communications and Media (Consultant).

He is also associated with UNICEF where he leads advocacy and communications for YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India).

Singh is a communications professional with 10 years of experience in the industry. He has been a visiting faculty at Delhi School of Communications and a tutor for digital marketing at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He has worked for organisations like MSL Group, Srijan Ecole Pvt. Ltd, Contract India, Blackpen LCC and MH One Networks Pvt. Ltd.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Gurpratap Singh The Rockefeller Foundation Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr a
Show comments
You May Also Like
swati

PR trains you not only for work but for life: Swati Guwalani
5 hours ago

Shobha Vasudevan

At the heart of PR is impactful storytelling: Shobha Vasudevan
1 day ago

India Today

Tanushree Roy Chowdhury joins India Today as Head – Corp Comm
1 day ago