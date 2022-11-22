Gurpratap Singh joins The Rockefeller Foundation as Lead – Asia Comms & Media (Consultant)

Singh is also the lead of advocacy and communications for YuWaah at UNICEF

Gurpratap Singh has joined The Rockefeller Foundation as Lead – Asia Communications and Media (Consultant).

He is also associated with UNICEF where he leads advocacy and communications for YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India).

Singh is a communications professional with 10 years of experience in the industry. He has been a visiting faculty at Delhi School of Communications and a tutor for digital marketing at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He has worked for organisations like MSL Group, Srijan Ecole Pvt. Ltd, Contract India, Blackpen LCC and MH One Networks Pvt. Ltd.

