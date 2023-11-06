Engagement for purpose: A renewed focus on ESG - Environment, Social, and Governance
Guest Column: Strategic Communications Consultant Anup Sharma writes about the need for organisations to be purpose-driven, going beyond business and making a larger impact on the community
It's October, and the time of the year when we the residents of Delhi NCR start gearing up for our annual battle to brace the smog and pollution, which has unfortunately become a recurring nightmare in our lives. The issue of climate change is not just restricted to Delhi but across the world. Climate events due to global warming are threatening all – society in general and business.
Along with global warming, the hot topic across corporate boardrooms around the world is ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance). ESG has rapidly risen in relevance in recent years and are increasingly topping board agendas as customers, investors and stakeholders are demanding not only transparency into business practices but proactive plans of action that protect and safeguard ethical standards. Unfortunately, when it comes to ESG reporting, corporate leaders are split on its effectiveness and intended purpose as it is a reporting requirement primarily driven by investors and regulators. But while organisations are still sceptical of the ESG reporting, the ongoing climate crisis has put pressure on organisations to become more environmentally friendly and conduct their business in line with sustainability objectives. Even the Delhi Declaration of the G20 begins with the theme - We are one Earth, one family, and we share one future - setting a strong pitch for a clean energy future, and calling for companies across sectors to ramp up their ESG goals.
With all the noise around, modern consumers and employees are more aware and know that the choices they make have an impact on their environment and community. Stakeholders' increasing expectation that organisations sustain action around the climate crisis, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), humanitarian needs and global inequality exacerbated by disaster and conflict are putting pressures on organisations to carefully consider how they advance much-needed progress in the face of ongoing politicization and polarization.
Organizations are also realizing the beneficial impacts of sustainable models and the fact that Purpose is more than just an organization's aspirational reason for being; it goes beyond profits alone. Consequently, organizations are rethinking their business approach by combining Profit, People, and the Planet when assessing their impact or setting goals. Purpose can not only be an organizational strategy and a roadmap to remain competitive in a fast-changing economy but also a way to set organizational strategy and guide decision making to maximize positive impact.
If organisations continue to leverage purpose and see their social investments as a critical lever in building healthier individuals, businesses and communities, they will come out stronger. Purpose-driven organisations go beyond their role of offering a product or service and develop programs that have a social or environmental impact. Organisations who maximize their social investments and leverage purpose to unify their workforce and drive positive change will see societal and business impact that long outlasts a recession.
Its important for organisations to keep re-evaluating their "purpose in society" and their narratives to reinforce transparency about sustainability, showing a real impact. Incidentally in 2007, Coca-Cola India had unveiled its five-pillar growth strategy that focussed on 5 P - People, Planet, Portfolio, Partners and Performance. In the hyper-connected and hyper-transparent and digitally connected age, organisations have the challenge to cut through the noise with credibility and stand out in the crowd to be seen as authentic and credible and purpose driven.
Purpose-driven communication isn't a one-time endeavour; it's a continuous dialogue, a commitment to transparency, and a dedication to making a positive impact on the world. The challenge for the Communication and PR team is to integrate new ideas and voices to showcase organisations commitment as a long-term partner in supporting a more inclusive economy and sustainable environment. The PR & Digital campaigns will have to integrate new ideas and voices to showcase organisations commitment in supporting a more inclusive economy and sustainable environment which will be core part of the overall business strategy. The campaigns will not only have to control the narratives but also manage the Truth-Trust-Transparency and the communication outreach to focus on cultivating an engaging relationship with the stakeholders.
ONDC appoints Rachita Gupta as Vice President - Communications
Gupta has two decades of experience in marketing and brand communications across sectors
Oct 25, 2023
Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has appointed Rachita Gupta as Vice President-Communications. In her current role, Rachita is entrusted with leading the Communications function with a clear mandate to build the brand of ONDC and drive leads for network expansion.
Rachita comes with two decades of multi-industry experience in marketing, digital marketing, brand communications, sales strategy, and strategic alliances across varied sectors.
In her previous role at Tech Mahindra, Rachita spearheaded global marketing efforts for Emerging Technologies, covering pivotal areas such as Data Analytics, AI, Gen AI, Metaverse, Cybersecurity, and SaaS.
T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said “We are delighted to have Rachita onboard. Her extensive experience combined with proven strategic acumen makes her an invaluable asset in driving our next growth phase. ONDC is confident that Rachita Gupta's expertise, innovative approach, and profound understanding of many industries will play a pivotal role towards the Network’s success in future”.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Rachita Gupta, VP — Communications said, “ONDC is a pioneering initiative with immense impact potential and I am excited to be a part of this Network, particularly at a juncture where it is set to transform the entire ecommerce ecosystem. ONDC’s vision to create a no-barrier, open network through innovation, technology, and a customer-centric approach perfectly resonates with my own values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to drive excellence at every phase of the Network’s growth and expansion.”
JioCinema to stream Digikore Studios’ show 'Indian Angels'
The inaugural episode is scheduled for exclusive release on Jio Cinema at the end of this month
Oct 17, 2023
Digikore Studios has announced the launch of "Indian Angels", the world's first angel investment show which will be streamed on OTT platform Jio Cinema.
Indian Angels will not only offer angel investors the opportunity to support emerging startups but will also extend a rare invitation to viewers to become investors themselves.
The show boasts an exceptional panel of angel investors, each of whom has risen from humble beginnings to achieve remarkable success. The distinguished lineup includes Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co; Kunal Kishore, Founder and director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and director and Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.
Abhishek More, Founder and CEO of Digikore Studios echoed their sentiments, adding, "At Digikore Studios, we are exceptionally proud to be part of this pioneering venture. 'Indian Angels' embodies the essence of innovation and the boundless possibilities of OTT platforms. It transcends mere entertainment; it signifies a movement that promises to reshape our understanding of investment. So get ready for a transformative journey that will have a profound impact on India's investment landscape and the trajectory of Indian businesses."
JioCinema spokesperson expressed their excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce 'Indian Angels' to the world—a transformative show that transcends traditional entertainment. This innovative endeavor places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratizing angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment."
The inaugural episode of "Indian Angels" is slated for release in late October, followed by the unveiling of two episodes every week on the JioCinema platform. "Indian Angels" is set to make startup investing more accessible than ever for everyday people. If you've always wanted to invest in startups but felt held back by a lack of knowledge or a formal platform to assist you, this show is a game-changer. It's like your chance to be a part of the action, just like the big players. "Indian Angels" levels the playing field, giving everyone with the passion for investing a shot at shaping the future of exciting new businesses. It's not just another show; it's a movement that empowers regular folks to chase their investment dreams.
Cashfree Payments appoints Sanghamitra Bhargov as Director - PR & Corp Comms
Bhargov has earlier worked with Biju’s, Flipkart, Titan and Nokia
Oct 12, 2023
Anushree Kirtikar joins Jio Creative Labs as Head of PR
Previously, she was the COO (Publicity and Communications Strategy) at Raindrop Media Pvt Ltd
Oct 10, 2023
Publicist Anushree Kirtikar has joined Jio Creative Labs as its Head of PR. Kirtikar announced the move through a LinkedIn post: "I am thrilled to announce that I have taken on a new role as the Head of PR at Jio Creative Labs! With 12 years of experience in the dynamic world of celebrity PR and reputation management, I am eager to bring my expertise to this fantastic team."
Prior to joining Jio Creative Labs, she was the COO (Publicity and Communications Strategy) at Raindrop Media Pvt Ltd.
She describes herself as a "Seasoned celebrity publicist working for over a decade in strategic campaigns, creative communication, damage control and brand alliances."
Sonia Huria elevated as Amazon Prime Video’s Head Communications - APAC
Huria joined the OTT platform in 2020
Oct 10, 2023
Amazon Prime Video has elevated Sonia Huria as Head Communications - APAC.
She has been with the OTT platform since 2020.
Huria was earlier Head of Corporate Marketing, Communications and Sustainability for Viacom18.
She has over two decades of experience in the entertainment and consumer space.
At Viacom18, she was handling all five lines of business – broadcast entertainment, filmed entertainment, digital entertainment, experiential entertainment and consumer products.
Prior to that, she was Consulting Associate at Genesis Burson-Marsteller for nearly 4 years.
She has also worked with Weber Shandwick
PRSA to honour 5 members for their outstanding services at ICON 2023
Gary D. McCormick, Anthony W. D’Angelo, Alisa Agozzino, Rachana Chowdhary and Chuck Wallington are the recipients of the awards
Oct 7, 2023
PRSA will mark the achievements of five of its members with awards for their outstanding contributions and service to the communications profession during ICON 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 15-17. The award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by PRSA’s Honors and Awards Committee.
“These awards are PRSA’s way of congratulating and thanking these inspiring individuals who consistently demonstrate the qualities of leadership, mentorship, and the power of education,” said Michelle Egan, APR, Fellow PRSA, 2023 PRSA Chair, “We are honored to recognize them for their service at ICON 2023 in Nashville.”
Gold Anvil Award – Gary D. McCormick, APR, Fellow PRSA
PRSA’s highest individual award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in public relations.
Following more than three decades of experience creating award-winning campaigns for corporate, nonprofit and government clients, Gary McCormick formed GMc Communications in 2016. Prior to this, he was director of corporate communications for Scripps Networks Interactive, parent company of cable networks HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, and Great American Country. He also supported the promotion of HGTV Dream Home, HGTV Urban Oasis and HGTV Smart Home; identified opportunities for reciprocal marketing for HGTV and DIY Network; and was the director of public relations for DIY Network and Fine Living TV Network.
McCormick joined Scripps after 17 years pioneering public participations programs in support of multiple federal government clients. He developed and managed the government’s largest communications programs for such technical and controversial programs as chemical weapons disposal and storage of high-level nuclear waste, His experience also includes work for two nationally recognized public relations firms, as well as in radio, television, and print media.
McCormick served as PRSA’s Chair and CEO in 2010 and president of the PRSA Foundation in 2006 and 2007. He served on the national board of advisors for The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations at the University of Alabama from 2007 to 2020 and has been co-chair of the Champions for PRSSA since 2003. McCormick was recognized for his contributions to public relations education as the 2015 recipient of its Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to PRSA and the 2006 Honoree of the PRSA Educators Academy David Ferguson Award. In 2011, he was inducted into the inaugural class of his alma mater’s Hall of Fame in Journalism and Public Relations at Colorado State University.
Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to PRSA – Anthony W. D’Angelo, APR, Fellow PRSA
Named in honor of the late Patrick Jackson, APR, Fellow PRSA, this award recognizes a member who has significantly advanced PRSA by working to support Chapters, Districts and the overall organization, inspiring fellow practitioners, both professionally and personally.
Anthony D’Angelo’s career has included public relations leadership roles in the corporate, agency and not-for-profit sectors. He was named interim chair of Newhouse School’s Public Relations Department earlier this year and also received their Excellence in Teaching Award in 2023, as well as an Excellence in Research, Writing and Creativity Award.
D’Angelo has over 30 years of experience as a PRSA volunteer leader, including serving as Chair in 2018. He has also been Secretary, Nominating Committee Chair, and has led the Advocacy Committee for the past several years, among other important roles within the organization. D’Angelo was inducted into the College of Fellows in 2008.
His writing and commentary on public relations and strategic communications have been featured in The New York Times, BusinessWeek, the Financial Times, USA Today, CNBC, NPR, Reuters, Forbes, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek and other outlets, and he was a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal’s “Crisis of the Week” column. He was editor-in-chief of a book published by PRSA in September 2022, “75 Years of Impact and Influence: People, Places & Moments in Public Relations History,” and is co-author of a textbook on public relations writing to be published in 2024.
Outstanding Educator Award – Alisa Agozzino, Ph.D., APR
This award recognizes and celebrates those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of public relations education through college or university teaching.
Alisa Agozzino is an Associate Professor of Public Relations at Ohio Northern University. As the PR program head, she has taught over 16 different classes within the major and developed a social media minor for any major on campus. Agozzino has received numerous awards for teaching, including the international Pearson Award for Innovation in Teaching with Technology.
Agozzino’s research interest lies in social media tools within the public relations field, and her current research agenda examines how social media impacts different industries. Her work has been published in nearly 30 academic and trade publications such as the Public Relations Review, Journal of School Public Relations, “Building Online Communities in Higher Education Institutions” book, “Casing Public Relations” book, “PR News Writer’s Guidebook,” and the “Encyclopedia of Social Media and Politics.”
For the past 10 years, Agozzino has served as a PRSSA adviser, and been an active member of the PRSA Educators Academy since 2008. She also serves Central Ohio PRSA as a Leadership Assembly delegate, social media chair, treasurer, and in 2024 will be the chair. Central Ohio PRSA also recognized her with the Walt Siefert Award for Outstanding Service to PRSSA.
Additionally. PRSA’s East Central District awarded Agozzino with the Platinum Award for service to PRSSA. She has also been recognized as the PRSSA Faculty of the year. Next month, she will be awarded yet again with The Plank Center’s Bruce K. Berger Educator Mentor award.
Atlas Award for Lifetime Achievement in International Public Relations -- Rachana Chowdhary
This award recognizes a public relations practitioner who has made extraordinary contributions to the practice and profession of public relations in an international environment over the span of their career.
Rachana Chowdhary is an esteemed entrepreneur, visionary, and leader in the media and marketing industry. As the Founder and CEO of MediaValueWorks, a full-service marketing agency she founded in 2013 dedicated to delivering tailor-made, data-driven, and result-oriented solutions for clients of all sizes, Chowdhary has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of media solutions and PR and digital strategies.
With a remarkable blend of innovation, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of market trends, Chowdhary has successfully built MediaValueWorks into a powerhouse of integrated marketing services, driving results for numerous clients across various industries.
Upon completing her formal education, Chowdhary embarked on her professional journey by joining a prominent media house, The Times of India group. Her dedication, innovative ideas, and sharp insights quickly caught the attention of industry peers and clients alike.
Recognized as an industry thought leader, Chowdhary is often invited to speak at prestigious marketing conferences, where she shares her insights on the latest trends, the future of marketing, and the impact of technology on consumer behavior. Her articles and opinion pieces have been published in leading marketing publications, contributing to the growth and advancement of the media industry.
D. Parke Gibson Award – Chuck Wallington, Ph.D.
This award recognizes a PR professional who has helped increase awareness of PR within multicultural communities and participated in the promotion of issues that meet the special informational and educational needs of diverse communities.
Chuck Wallington has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Cone Health, a healthcare company based in Greensboro, North Carolina, since August 2019. Reporting to the CEO, he is one of nine members of Cone Health’s senior leadership team responsible for setting the business strategy for the organization.
He joined Cone Health in 2011 as the Vice President of Marketing & Communications and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2014. Since joining the organization, he has built an award-wining team of professionals focused on providing strategic marketing and communications support for the organization’s business goals.
Prior to Cone Health, Wallington served as Vice President of Communications at American Express. In this role, he was responsible for internal and external communications for American Express customer service centers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and India. Before his time at American Express, for 11 years Wallington held a variety of public relations roles with Nabisco and the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
