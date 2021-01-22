Edelman named AOR by The Wonderful Company

The agency has been hired to promote California Pistachios

Updated: Jan 22, 2021 3:53 PM
Edelman has been appointed Agency of Record to promote California Pistachios in India, distributed through U.S.-based The Wonderful Company. As of November 1, 2020, Edelman India has been managing an integrated communications mandate comprised of brand communications including influencer engagement, creative content, social media and digital marketing.

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion company. The company assigned Edelman a strategic communications mandate to encourage healthy eating with California Pistachios, highlighting the California difference. 

“We are delighted to partner with The Wonderful Company in India. As their communications consultants, we are committed to inspiring people with the healthy choice of California Pistachios, one snack break at a time. We are leveraging our earned-centric mindset to build powerful brand ideas and communication, backed by rich human data, inspired by culture and driven by brand purpose,” said Rakesh Thukral, Managing Director, Edelman India.

