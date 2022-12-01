e4m's flagship PR community magazine PRCommune to launch Hall of Fame

This novel annual event will induct outstanding communications professionals who have displayed exceptional mettle in their line of work into the prestigious club

Undeterred dedication, unflinching focus and decades of hard work should be taken note of and recognised. And PRCommune's first-of-its-kind Hall of Fame does exactly so.



To be launched in 2023, this honour will induct remarkable professionals into the prestigious club. This novel initiative will honour and felicitate, annually, stalwarts and pioneers who have demonstrated exceptional skill in their line of work.

The selection process will involve an extensive internal evaluation where the deserving candidates will be screened and assessed. Some of the parameters that the jury will weigh on during the jury process includes the professionals' significant contribution in building a stronger PR ecosystem and will look at professionals who are true leaders, and empower and inspire those around them. The jurors will look for candidates who are decision makers, C-Level executives, agency heads and brand custodians along with thought leaders and game-changers who bring about notable change in the industry through their work, contribution and innovation. One of the most crucial criteria of the judging process is the nominees' career that should have spanned a formidable amount of time and demonstrated immaculate track records.

Exchange4media has been a pioneer in the space of media, advertising, marketing, public relations and communication for more than two decades. Early this year, the group launched India foremost PR and Communication community magazine “PR Commune”, adding to their success, the publication focusses on industry know-hows, nuances and trends of the communication community. PRCommune Hall of Fame will honour the professionals and leaders who have made an indelible mark in their respective fields.

