e4m to unveil 2nd edition of PR and Corp Comm Top 100 Influential Game Changers list

The Communication industry experts will be formally recognized and honoured on 24th December. The deadline for submitting the nominations is December 15, 2020

The PR industry has been witnessing many changes steadily over the years. Leaders, through their vision and wisdom, have helped the industry take new strides. This year has been both challenging for all communication professionals. The pandemic has helped highlight the importance of the communications domain in crucial times. It's therefore important to acknowledge how PR and Corporate Communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis. Hence, to recognize efforts that aided the communication industry’s growth, exchange4media is thrilled to launch the 2nd edition of ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communication Top 100 Influential Game Changer List 2020’ to honour game changes and leaders.

Top 100 Influential Game Changer List will have the names of Top 50 PR Professionals and 50 Corporate Communication Professionals. The list is a compilation of the most influential public relations and corporate communication professionals who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their work, vision, leadership skills and clout. The nomination for e4m Public Relation and Corporate Communication Top 100 Influential Game Changer List is open.

The entries will be judged by through the in-house jury and exchange4media editorial team through an internal auditing process. The nominations are free of cost.

The deadline for submitting the nomination is December 15th 2020. The results will be announced at a virtual event on December 24th, 2020. Stay tuned for more information.