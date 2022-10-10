e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards: Jury shortlists from 100+ entries

The jury meet for the third edition of ‘exchange4media PR and Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022’ took place virtually on Friday, October 7, 2022. Among the various entries received, the jury shortlisted the best among the rest to be part of the grand event.

exchange4media PR and Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2022 salutes the tremendous spirit of the women in the communication industry. The Women Achievers Summit will bring together the women leaders, achievers and trendsetters to touch upon the opportunities and challenges in the communication industry. Women Achievers Awards are the celebration of womanhood and the contribution of their relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and communications. Through the 3rd edition, exchange4media would identify, acknowledge and felicitate the women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. Through this initiative, we will also honour the agencies and corporates who are doing remarkable work by encouraging gender diversity in their work culture.

The jury comprised prominent leaders from the PR and corp comm industry. It will be chaired by Roma Balwani, communication, ESG strategist and CEO, Indian Deaf Cricket Association and Dr Annurag Batra, chairman and editor-in-chief, BW Business World and e4m group. The other members of the jury are Abhishek Gulyani, Chief Executive Officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Abhinav Kanchan, President and Group Head, Corporate Communications and CSR, Purvankara; Anupama Chopra Chawla, Vice President - Corporate Communication, Tata Teleservices Limited; Kausik Datta, Head of Corporate Communication, ICICI Bank; Paula McGlynn, Actor and CEO, Bhartiya Digital Party; Pooja Trehan, AVP - Communications and Public Policy, SugarBox Networks; Rakhee Lalwani, Former Vice President Public Relations and Corporate Communications, IHCL; Sanjeev Handa, Senior Vice President and Head of PR and Communications, Maruti Suzuki; Sameer Bajaj, Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, MakeMy Trip; Tarundeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, The 23 Watts; Vandana Chopra, Partner and Head, Brand and Communications, KPMG India and Zacharia James, PR Consultant and former CSO, BCW APAC.

The jury was divided into two separate virtual groups where they assessed the nominations on several criteria, including their leadership skills, accomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and scrutinised them based on their respective judging parameters. In some cases, there were joint winners.

The jury members virtually debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over six hours to judge all the nominations.

They were drawn by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment. Nominations that showcased a relevant, niche, integrated and innovative PR and communications approach and conceptualised something distinctive received close attention.

Names of final winners will be unveiled on the day of the on-ground summit and awards ceremony on October 21, 2022.

