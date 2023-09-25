e4m PR & Corp Comm open nominations for 5th edition of 40 Under 40 2023 list
The event is scheduled for December 2023. Early bird offer will be valid till November 30
The nomination for the fifth edition of e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 is open now.
The PR and Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Awards will honour the next generation PR and communication leaders who are shaping the industry through their forward-looking vision. The e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 Awards recognise the industry's brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers under the age of 40.
The applicant should be over 20 years of age as of December 31, 2023. Professionals from the field of PR, Corp Comm and Mar Comm can apply. They will be judged by the jury based on their leadership qualities, achievements, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. So do not miss your chance to nominate and be awarded and recognised for your hard work.
The entries are now open and early bird offers of Rs 5000 are valid until November 10, 2023.
The deadline for submitting the nomination is November 30, 2023.
The results for awards will be announced at an event scheduled for December 2023.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Paragon awards comms mandate to 80dB Communications
The agency will manage traditional media outreach, digital PR and social media engagement to amplify the brand's 'presence and resonance'
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 2:04 PM | 1 min read
Paragon, a footwear manufacturer in India, has awarded its communications mandate to 80dB Communications. 80dB will manage traditional media outreach, digital PR and social media engagement to elevate Paragon's brand presence and resonance in the market.
With an unwavering commitment to delivering enduring footwear to millions, Paragon has earned its place as India’s trusted footwear brand in the country. Since its inception in 1975, Paragon has set industry standards through its unwavering dedication to quality and an extensive product range that caters to a diverse & broad customer base, spanning from shoes to slippers.
Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice President at Paragon said, "We are delighted to partner with 80dB Communications. We believe our trajectory of high growth will be complemented well by partnering with 80dB, known for their pragmatic approach, deep market insights and creative thinking”.
Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-founder of 80dB Communications said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Paragon, an iconic name in the footwear industry. This communications mandate underscores our holistic strategy, fusing digital, PR, and social media to achieve client objectives. Together, we aspire to not only elevate brand awareness but also create a lasting impression in the market."
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Archetype elevates employee well-being with revamped wellness program
Introduces initiatives such as Desk Yoga, partners with Telus health for EAP
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 6:41 PM | 2 min read
Archetype has recently launched a slew of fresh initiatives across the APAC region, including India, revamping and strengthening its employee wellness programme. The initiatives come as part of the company's commitment to promote the well-being of its employees and fostering a healthy work environment. As part of the wellness month, the new programme includes a range of comprehensive initiatives ranging from desk yoga, partnership with Telus health for EAP, quizzes, and tips on healthy lifestyle for a well-rounded fitness regime.
A key highlight of the programme has been the introduction of desk yoga sessions every fortnight, led by a certified trainer. These sessions offer employees a rejuvenating respite from their daily work routines, actively encouraging physical fitness and aiding in the reduction of stress levels.
Recognizing the importance of mental health, Archetype has also taken a proactive approach by offering support through the Telus health (Lifeworks) Employee Assistance Programme (EAP). This confidential service is available to employees and their family members, offering a helping hand during challenging times, at no cost at all.
Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC, Archetype says “At Archetype, our people are our greatest asset, and their well-being is of paramount importance to us. Our employee wellness program reflects our dedication to creating a work environment where our employees can thrive both personally and professionally. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where every voice is heard and valued”.
The life work platform will provide a wide range of content library (audio, video, articles) around a variety of topics related to work and life. Archetype employees will have access to independent & professional counsellors through a confidential & one-on-one support line on personal, professional, financial, legal needs. This initiative aims to create a workplace environment that supports the physical, financial, and mental wellbeing of employees. To ensure easy access round the clock, the Telus health (LifeWorks) platform is available on both desktop as well as an app for download from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
V360 Group launches Value 360 Bharat
The new entity will allow V360 Group to unlock country-wide growth opportunities to promising regional businesses, the company said
By e4m Desk | Sep 11, 2023 5:17 PM | 2 min read
V360 Group, a marketing consortium, is expanding its presence across the country with the launch of Value 360 Bharat. With this, the firm has launched its end-to-end communications solutions including PR, digital creative marketing, and influencer marketing in 10 thriving tier-2 and 3 cities, including Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Indore. These cities have been selected on the back of their burgeoning business landscape housing fast-growing brands with the potential to scale exponentially with the right mix of marketing solutions. The strategic initiative will start with 10 cities and will progressively expand across 20 more cities in the next 24 months.
Value 360 Bharat has been envisioned with the knowledge that India has a massive industrial belt in its regional markets. These key cities represent a significant untapped potential in the form of brands with sizeable revenues aspiring to achieve national prominence. This is where Value 360 Bharat enters the picture with integrated capabilities that will help these brands create a national brand identity. Additionally, it will also offer holistic support to create a go-to-market strategy for a national brand campaign. Moreover, as a deluge of start-ups emerge from India’s hinterlands, Value 360 Bharat can draw upon V360 Group’s long-honed strength in building brands to help them gain national scale.
Value 360 Bharat will also allow the firm’s existing national clients to reach fast-growing Tier 2 and 3 markets in India. V360 Group envisions Value 360 Bharat contributing to 15-20% of its revenue in the near future.
Gaurav Patra, Founder-Director, V360 Group, said, “After creating a great impact across metro regions, foraying into the regional segments of the country was the next natural progression for V360 Group, especially considering the kind of potential we have identified across these regions. We are proud to elevate our long-standing team member, Sandeep Dasgupta, to CEO of Value 360 Bharat, and believe that he will expertly helm the initiative with his characteristic leadership skills and immense knowledge of regional PR.”
Sandeep Dasgupta, CEO, Value 360 Bharat, said, “As our firm continues to evolve, we want to now become a catalyst that offers a wider scope to existing clients and cater to regional brands possessing the ambition and scalability potential to become national entities. Value 360 Bharat will help us achieve these goals, tapping into a flourishing business ecosystem that exists beyond the country’s metro cities. Leveraging our vast experience and integrated capabilities, we are poised to unlock the next phase of growth in the PR and communications space, which will be hinged upon flourishing regional markets.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PR Professionals launches ‘RAISE’: A pro bono social consulting practice
The practice was launched to mark PR Professionals’s 12th anniv
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 12:01 PM | 3 min read
Commemorating 12 successful years in the field of PR and communications, PR Professionals, the flagship of PRP Group, has launched ‘RAISE,’ a social communication practice aimed at supporting grassroots-level NGOs with their communication requirements. This practice will be a part of the PRP Foundation and will provide pro bono communication services to NGOs and individuals across the country who are engaged in impactful work, particularly at the grassroots level. These organizations often face constraints in hiring communication firms or consultants due to limited budgets and resources.
As part of its CSR commitment, PR Professionals will offer a comprehensive range of communication services pro bono, including public relations, digital marketing, and website management. The goal is to empower these NGOs to raise awareness about their endeavours. This will be a two-way process, allowing organizations seeking these services to directly approach PRP. Concurrently, PRP will actively identify relevant organizations and campaigns to support.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director of PR Professionals, commented, "Since PRP's inception, we have supported numerous social campaigns pro bono. We have collaborated with various organizations and stakeholders driving developmental initiatives in the country, providing assistance in promoting their ideas and contributing to a robust civil society. On our 12th foundation day, we formalized this approach as a practice, enabling us to support more campaigns and grassroots-level NGOs through our initiative, RAISE."
He further added, "Through this practice, we also aim to collaborate with the government and various ministries, offering our services to raise awareness about social and public interest campaigns."
PR Professionals has consistently been at the forefront of supporting campaigns and causes aimed at bringing positive societal changes. Some notable campaigns and organizations supported by PRP include #JusticeForNirbhaya, Para Sports Foundation, and Kalam Foundation, among others.
Beyond its reputation as an excellence-driven communications firm, PRP stands out as one of the few PR companies committed to social welfare. PRP has tirelessly supported underprivileged sections of society and undertaken various CSR activities under its CSR arm, the PRP Foundation. In 2021, PRP undertook a self-funded initiative to support 135 children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The organization is covering the educational expenses of these children until their eldest family member achieves financial independence. Additionally, PRP adopted families of martyrs from the Uri terror attack, providing financial support for their living expenses and the education of the martyrs' children until they become financially self-sufficient.
Recently, PRP was recognized as the fastest-growing PR agency at the Indian PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) 2023. With a remarkable 90% client retention rate, the company has created legendary PR campaigns for global powerhouse brands. PR Professionals offers a comprehensive range of services, from traditional media relations to integrated marketing communications, encompassing public affairs, advocacy, social impact, data analytics, corporate reputation, PR events, and digital services.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sarika Kapoor Chokshi joins TATA Advanced Systems Limited
Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 7:11 PM | 1 min read
Sarika Kapoor Chokshi has been appointed TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Corporate Communication Head. Tata Advanced Systems Limited, an Indian aerospace manufacturing, military engineering and defence technology company owned by TATA Sons.
Chokshi comes with over 25 years of experience in corporate communications. She began her career with Aliagroup almost twenty years back and later on worked with Tata Group for more than ten years. With an unwavering commitment, perseverance and patience, Chokshi worked in the comms industry for two decades.
Over the years, she has been actively engaging with the wider audience artistically and profoundly narrating the brand’s journey. As she completes more than two decades in the industry, she keeps her storytelling galore on top-notch, while articulating and weaving the brand message in an uncluttered manner. Continuing the journey of brand communication and engagement ahead, Chokshi declares her association with TATA Advanced Systems Limited.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Our global expertise is a cornerstone of our agency’s value proposition'
Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, talks about the company’s strong positioning across global markets influenced by interesting and engaging brand campaigns
By Tanya Dwivedi | Sep 6, 2023 2:13 PM | 5 min read
Over the years, SPAG FINN Partners has been excelling in the Public Relations industry and is doing exceptionally well in bridging the gap between the client and the consumer by diving deep into the latter’s perspective.
Today e4m spoke to Aman Gupta, Managing Partner, Health Practice Asia Lead, to get insights on how the agency is planning to proliferate the footfalls across length and breadth. Gupta also discussed the plethora of techniques the agency is using to craft the most engaging brand campaigns.
Edited excerpts:
Since SPAG and FINN Partners’ acquisition, the company has seen significant development with its expansion into new sectors and practice areas. Can you share the vision behind this expansion and how it aligns with the agency’s core strengths?
The expansion into new sectors and practice areas following the acquisition of SPAG by FINN Partners is a strategic move driven by a clear vision. We aim to leverage the synergy of both Firm's expertise and strengths to offer clients a comprehensive range of services that seamlessly integrate traditional PR, digital marketing, and other communication disciplines across the Purpose and Social Impact, Technology, and Consumer sectors. This expansion aligns perfectly with our core strengths - deep industry knowledge, an integrated approach to communications, and a commitment to delivering impactful results.
How does SPAG/FINN harness its global expertise as a leading integrated marketing and communications agency? How are the contributions of global experts enhancing and fortifying the agency’s services across various industry sectors in Asia?
With a vast network of experts across the world, we can tap into diverse perspectives and industry insights, allowing us to create campaigns and strategies that are not only innovative but also well-informed. In Asia, specifically, these contributions are instrumental in fortifying our services. They provide us with a broader understanding of market nuances, cultural dynamics, and emerging trends, enabling us to tailor our approaches to various industry sectors more effectively.
As an integrated marketing agency, what transition have you seen in building integrated brand campaigns?
The transition in building integrated brand campaigns has been remarkable. We have witnessed a shift from siloed marketing efforts to a more holistic approach. Today, integrated campaigns are all about seamless storytelling across various platforms and channels. Our teams collaborate closely, merging public relations, content creation, social media, and digital marketing efforts to create a unified narrative that resonates with the target audience. This transition underscores the importance of a synchronized message that reaches consumers wherever they are.
In the current landscape, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has become paramount for every organization. Could you elaborate on that? And how do you envision assisting clients in recognizing and effectively addressing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements?
In the dynamic landscape of today’s business world, the emphasis on Purpose and Social Impact has transcended mere corporate responsibility to become an imperative strategy for every forward-looking organization. This evolution is not merely a trend; it is a fundamental shift in how companies engage with their stakeholders, navigate markets, and contribute to the greater good.
At SPAG FINN Partners, we view this landscape not just as an opportunity but as a responsibility. Our role is to guide our clients in navigating this complex terrain, helping them uncover their authentic purpose, and seamlessly integrate it into their brand essence. This involves a deep exploration of their core values, a thorough understanding of their impact on society, and a commitment to transparent and meaningful action.
Our approach is multifaceted, grounded in strategic insights, and powered by insights and creativity. We believe that purpose cannot be an afterthought; it must be integrated seamlessly into the very essence of an organization. Our team, through its diverse perspectives and extensive experience, brings a 360-degree view to this process. We have taken a significant step forward with the launch of “The FINN Purpose Alignment Index and report —a pioneering initiative that not only assesses an organization’s purpose-driven initiatives but also provides actionable insights for refinement and growth. Through this index, we are not just setting a benchmark; we are fostering a culture of continuous improvement. We envision assisting our clients in recognizing their Purpose and Social Impact requirements by offering them a blueprint that aligns their aspirations with measurable outcomes. This goes beyond words—it is about translating purpose into action, and intentions into tangible, positive change.
How do you intend to seamlessly incorporate these principles throughout your services, leveraging your communications proficiency within the industry to enact meaningful societal transformations?
Our strategy revolves around weaving Purpose and Social Impact into every facet of our services. We collaborate closely with clients to uncover their unique societal goals and then craft communication strategies that amplify their intentions through innovations. By leveraging our communications proficiency, we ensure that these principles resonate deeply with target audiences, sparking engagement and action. It is about translating purpose into action, not just in campaigns but also in corporate culture and operations. Through this approach, we aim to drive the kind of societal transformations that align with our client’s values and contribute positively to the world.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shubham Mukherjee joins Samsung
Mukherjee has been appointed Samsung India and South West Asia, Corporate Communications & Corporate Citizenship/ CSR Head
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 10:26 AM | 1 min read
Shubham Mukherjee has been appointed Samsung India and South West Asia, Corporate Communications & Corporate Citizenship/ CSR Head. He comes with over 30 years of experience in journalism and corporate communications.
Mukherjee began his career with Times of India and later on worked with Bain & Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. With an unwavering commitment, perseverance and patience, Mukherjee has worked in the journalism industry for more than 20 years and expanded his horizons of career after shifting to corporate communications.
Winner of various awards for excellence in Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Mukherjee is one of the most creditable names in the comms industry. Almost seven months back, Mukherjee was declared as the winner of exchange4media Top 100 Influential Game Changers. Besides accomplishing numerous awards and accolades, Mukherjee won Gold in the 2022 LACP Spotlight Award for Global Communication organised by League of America Communications Professionals.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube