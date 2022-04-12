Disprz appoints Pitchfork Partners as strategic communications partner

Disprz has handed Pitchfork Partners its India mandate for strategic communication. Pitchfork Partners will work closely with Disprz to build and strengthen the platform’s brand reputation, the .

Subramanian Viswanathan, CEO and Co-Founder, Disprz, said: “Learning and skill development is witnessing a surge in India. We cater to the unique needs of the global B2B skill development ecosystem. We believe that learning and development helps build missing skills to reduce the errors that hinder business growth and even affect customer experiences. Pitchfork Partners shares our passion and beliefs. We are hopeful that Pitchfork’s expertise will play a key role in the success of our communication outreach and help in maximizing our penetration. We see a huge opportunity for sustained growth in India and Pitchfork Partners has the credentials to assist us.”

Pitchfork Partners is a strategy consultancy committed to taking care of clients’ reputations. This is especially important at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the business landscape, from consumer mobility to media consumption and supply chains. In such a scenario, a brand’s reputation is its strongest asset. To maintain it, therefore, there is an even greater need to ensure positive experiences for stakeholders. Therefore, Pitchfork Partners specialises in understanding business needs and aligning communication to business goals, championing reputation building, management, and protection. The consultancy sees itself as a reputation warrior, offering bespoke solutions and a team comprising marketing and communication veterans.

Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, said: “We look forward to this great partnership and are delighted to expand our expertise. With Disprz’s goal to skill India and its unique technology offerings, it has an edge when it comes to learning and development, and it can disrupt the market. We are excited to partner with such a brand.”

