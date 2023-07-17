Deepening Democracy, Yours Digitally
Guest Column: Despite gaps, social media holds promise as a tool for deliberative democracy, write Tarun Nagrani and Akshay Bhagwat
In the early 2000s, the internet was a tool with infinite possibilities. Leading the way was social media, with its promise of user-generated content, interactivity, and networking. Over the next two decades, it would revolutionise how we communicate, share information, and collaborate online. At no other point in human history have governments had such an opportunity to involve people at the last mile in policy making. While social media’s role in awareness generation and policy implementation is well established, governments can realise its full potential by utilising it for policy formulation and execution.
Social media, in the hands of a savvy government, makes for a powerful tool. Using images, audio and video to frame and drive narratives enhances the state’s communicative power. Social media instantly connects people nationwide, allowing them to be mobilised towards a specific goal with low interaction costs. Governments can use social media analytics to gauge the sentiments and views of target groups. Some governments have even used networking platforms to crowdsource solutions to real-world problems. On this front, the Government of India has made a good start by integrating its citizen engagement platform, mygov.in, with various social media platforms, allowing citizens to co-design policy and create feedback loops on key policy issues.
Increasing the State’s Digital Capacity
It is fair to ask what has held governments back from leveraging the full potential of social media. The two key reasons are the language divide and the digital divide. The ‘language divide’ emanates from the predominance of English in policy drafts leading to a majority of citizens being unable to participate in policy discussions. The India Inequality Report 2022 by Oxfam India views ‘digital divide’ as the sum of two deprivations, namely access to devices and internet, and technological know-how.
These twin divides have real-world consequences when governments attempt to design policies on subjects such as environmental protection. The majority of people most affected by environmental hazards in India are neither homogeneous nor digitally savvy. The government needs to adequately capture their voices, so that its environmental policy is proactive and well-designed. The experience of the last eight years of the Digital India Mission shows that there are ways to achieve this.
In Mass Media, Politics and Democracy, John Street distinguishes three forms of power that mass media exercise – access power, by which it controls the range of voices or interests on any issue; discursive power, by which the media sets agendas and frames narratives; and resource power, or the bargaining power of media organisations to act as the voice of the people. A similar framework can be applied to social media as a tool employed by the state.
Addressing Access
The government must seek to widen the range of voices heard in policy deliberations since evidence-based policymaking is most successful when referring to diversified information sources. Social media can be just the tool policymakers need to expand access. Some local government agencies have led the way. For instance, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority took to Twitter in June 2023 to solicit opinions from citizens, which will inform the design of Chennai’s third master plan. In order to replicate these methods of citizen engagement at the national level, the government must address people in their languages using social networks that they frequent, including regional language media. Government must also make efforts to incorporate public voices at the inception and design stages of policymaking.
Deepening the Discourse
Consensus building can be an arduous and time-consuming task. However, it forms the core of the democratic legitimacy of any government. There are plenty of policies that failed to achieve their objective due to a lack of public consensus. As a collaborative ecosystem, social media to drive wide-ranging discourse between a network of stakeholders. This will involve breaking down various facets of government policies and explaining their implications in relatable terms using podcasts, videos, and reels. By helping citizens build the capacity to analyse and debate public policy, the government can empower communities to set their own governance agendas. These steps will help the government not only to strengthen its reach but also to improve the implementation of its policies.
Resource Mobilisation
The government can leverage various digital resources to strengthen the voice and bargaining power of individuals vis-à-vis entrenched interest groups. For example, the geo-location of most affected populations on social media can help inform resource allocation. The government can use recurrent neural networks and natural language processing to conduct sentiment analysis using social media data to anticipate and pre-empt any likely policy failures. Generative AI can ease translations and create a digital repository of content translated into Indian languages; Project Bhashini of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has spearheaded this work.
The purpose of these efforts is to create capabilities, not dependencies. As citizens understand their role in the policymaking process, they are more likely to participate. In the digital age, fostering citizen-centric governance is more achievable than ever. The result would be greater trust in the democratic process through a deliberative policymaking process that is ‘yours digitally.’
Tarun Nagrani is a senior communications professional. Akshay Bhagwat is an environmental researcher working in the development sector
Debasis Ray joins APCO Worldwide as consultant
His last stint was with Tata Trusts as head – corporate communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has joined APCO Worldwide as a consultant after moving on from Tata Trusts as its head – corporate communications.
He was with the company for over six years.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
Minari Shah elevated to Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels
She joined the company as Director – PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 7:12 PM | 2 min read
Minari Shah has been elevated to the role of Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels. She joined the company as Director – Public Relations and later on was promoted to the role of Director – Corporate Communications, APAC.
Shah took to LinkedIn and said, “The last (almost) seven years at Amazon, in various PR leadership roles for India & Asia Pacific, have been one of the most enriching experiences of my professional career. And it's exciting to now start on a completely new role within Amazon worldwide communications org, something that marks a departure from what I have been doing but yet something I have been deeply passionate about in recent years. I have for a while now been greatly convinced about the role that Owned Media must play as a key component of any company’s communications strategy. As such, I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies. To tell stories that matter to our customers, our employees, our partners, our communities and indeed the countries we are present in. It’s an opportunity to bring together my years of media & communications experience with all that I have learnt at Amazon to think big, to experiment and innovate (and fail at times), to learn and grow, especially from those already in this team (call out to Ben Moebius Zahra Khan) and to collaborate with business and comms colleagues to build a credible, authentic source of Amazon information for all our audiences.”
Shah is a communicator with three decades of experience, straddling business journalism and corporate communications, via a small detour into film-writing. She has contributed to other reputed organisations such as Tata Motors Limited, HSBC India, Dell, NCR Corporation, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sampark Public Relations, Business India and Hindu Business Line.
Kaizzen roped in as PR partner of Shalimar Paints
The agency will be in charge of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its expansion drive
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen today announced that it has been selected as the official public relations partner of Shalimar Paints. As their strategic communications partner, Shalimar Paints has entrusted Kaizzen with the responsibility of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its strong expansion drive.
Kaizzen is one of India’s leading PR and Digital Agencies has for the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest-growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021.
Vineet Handa, Founder, and CEO, Kaizzen said, “We, at Kaizzen, are humbled to be entrusted by the legacy brand, Shalimar Paints. Weaving the rich history of Shalimar with new-age strategic communications at Kaizzen, we are confident that this partnership will foster a strengthened, long-term relationship. As their PR partners, we are fully committed to empowering Shalimar Paints in its journey of becoming the leading, tech-first paint manufacturing company.”
Talking about the association, Kuldip Raina, Director – Sales & Marketing, Shalimar Paints Ltd., said “Shalimar's legacy spans across every corner of India, encompassing rural and urban areas, and embracing both traditional and modern generations. With Kaizzen's extensive expertise, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in shaping strategic roadmaps and implementing communication strategies for Shalimar. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions.”
With 120+ years of experience and expertise, Shalimar Paints is one of the oldest paint manufacturing companies in India. Keeping innovation at its core, the brand smartly knits its strong legacy with technological advancements to offer top-notch quality products to consumers across the country and beyond. Under every coat of Shalimar Paint lies a powerful layer of science designed to deliver a beautiful and long-lasting finish.
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications
Her previous stint was with The Max Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications. Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven, technology led, end-to-end oncology care platform
Prior to this, she was associated with The Max Group.
In her previous role at Antara, her endeavour was to help make Antara the most trusted and loved brand for senior citizens. She has led Brand, Marketing, Digital Marketing & CSR for Fortis Healthcare group as an AVP, earlier. Her forte is strategic Brand-management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation & Adoption, Corporate Communication & Public Relations.
In her role at Fortis, she was creating and upscaling the digital footprint and leveraging those as demand generation avenues.
Ankit Bhardwaj joins Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corp Comm
Prior to this, he was associated with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read
Ankit Bhardwaj has joined Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corporate Communications.
His previous stint was with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. as Department Officer.
Bhardwaj is an experienced media and corporate communications professional with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. His specialisation lies in corporate communications, management, automotive, team management and media relations. He has also worked with Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
PRtainment Media and Communications bags PR mandates for Niyogin
The agency will handle media relations for the commercial operations and services of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
PRtainment Media and Communications has bagged the PR mandates for Niyogin, a digital platform to meet the financial and non-financial needs of MSME’s. The agency will be in charge of all media relations for the commercial operations and services for the brand.
As Niyogin's PR partner, PRtainment will be in charge of harmonizing communication and positioning. Niyogin's corporate reputation, brand recognition, increasing exposure, media campaigns, strategic communication guidance, and overall public relations and media relations will be handled by the agency. PRtainment will additionally have a considerable part in building successful stakeholder engagement strategies, positioning the brand, and managing its external communication.
Nidhi Sabbarwal Co-Founder and Director of PRtainment Media and Communications stated, "We are delighted to have been awarded the PR mandates of one of the reputable names in the fintech industry. As a public relations agency, we are committed to producing excellent outcomes for our clients, and we look forward to collaborating with the team of Niyogin to assist them achieve their business objectives.”
Tashwinder Singh, CEO, and Managing Director, Niyogin Fintech Limited said "Our collaboration with PRtainment has been positive and favourable in terms of thought leadership and brand building and various marketing, PR and media campaigns. We are hopeful that in the coming months, our association with them will not only help us build a strong foothold in the financial domain as a thriving platform-centric company but also position Niyogin as one of the leading Fintechs in the country."
Our team has great expertise in the fintech industry and understands the challenges and possibilities associated with financial technology solutions. We are convinced that our strategic approach, along with our extensive understanding of the financial sector, will allow us to build successful and intriguing PR campaigns for Niyogin.”Nidhi Sabbarwal further added.
Nourish You appoints Divya Gursahani as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Prior to this, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Nourish You has announced the appointment of Divya Gursahani as the company’s first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Prior to Nourish You, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram, and media houses including ELLE, and DNA. She was instrumental in developing campaigns for Netflix, Amazon, Apollo, Bumble, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa in various capacities.
As Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Divya will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, encompassing all of Nourish You's product categories and consumer communication channels. Nourish You will focus on building a unique consumer experience, strengthen creative communication and design, and drive strategic market expansion under her guidance,
Speaking on the appointment and bolstering the leadership team at Nourish You, Krishna Reddy Co-Founder, said, "We welcome Divya as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer to our growing team at Nourish You. Nourish You has played a pivotal role in India’s superfood story and we are sure that with her appointment we will be able to amplify our brand's promise and drive consumer engagement, setting new industry benchmarks. We are certain that with her deep understanding of new age consumer insights and innovative approach to building digital and physical brand experiences, Nourish You will lead India's superfood growth story through interesting and relevant storytelling.”
On joining Nourish You, Divya Gursahani said, “Nourish You has a powerful vision for the future of health and wellness in India. I am honoured to contribute to a brand that embodies such strong values and has established itself as a frontrunner in the superfood industry, with an exceptional growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the founding team as we march towards creating a positive impact for consumers, stakeholders including farmers and the industry at large.”
Divya will be based in Mumbai and will report to the founders office. Her appointment is effective immediately.
