Debjoy Sengupta is L&T Construction & Mining Machinery's DGM – Mktg Services & Comms Head

Prior to this, Sengupta was with SREI as Associate VP Corp Comm & Brand

Updated: Feb 14, 2022 3:53 PM
Debjoy Sengupta

Debjoy Sengupta has joined L&T Construction and Mining Machinery as DGM – Marketing Services & Communications, (Comms Head). He will be based in Bengaluru.

Sengupta’s previous stint was with SREI where he served as Associate Vice President Corp Comm and Brand.

In over two decades of his life in business and economic journalism, Sengupta has been associated with three of the country’s biggest dailies, Economic Times, Outlook Money and Business Standard, where he contributed to a diverse spectrum of subjects spanning insurance and corporate affairs to energy and infrastructure.

