CredAvenue appoints Niren Yadav as Head of Communications and PR

Debt markets platform CredAvenue has announced the appointment of Niren Yadav as Head of Communications and PR.

“In his new role, Yadav will play an instrumental role in setting up and leading the corporate and integrated communications vertical and build the profile of the company in line with the firm’s vision, values and brand story. He will report to Karanpreet Bindra, who was recently appointed as Chief Marketing Officer and will work closely with the Founder/CEO and leadership team. Niren will be based out of the firm’s Bengaluru office, which will also double up as the upcoming Technology Hub and Marketing HQ of CredAvenue,” the company said.

Yadav brings with him over 11 years of experience in successfully strategizing, implementing, and strengthening corporate narratives for businesses across multiple sectors such as Fintech, Technology, Skill Development, Education, HR, Infrastructure and Smart Lighting.

Speaking on the appointment, Karanpreet Bindra, Chief Marketing Officer, CredAvenue, said, “We are excited to have Niren on board as he brings in deep and wide expertise in the field of Marketing Communications and Reputation Management. He has a clear vision for building and scaling a robust communications function. I am excited to welcome him to the team and partner with him to further our strategy and we are confident that he will bring in the right set of skills to help build CredAvenue’s brand image as we march ahead in building a first-of-its-kind category.”

Commenting on his appointment, Yadav said, “I am elated to be a part of CredAvenue and look forward to narrating the company's growth story. The sheer magnitude of the addressable market coupled with the quality of talent, the company’s vision, global mandate, long-term investor confidence and CredAvenue pioneering the concept of ‘Startup 2.0’ is a terrific combination. I am excited to work with a capable team to contribute to and enhance our brand love by driving strategic and impactful communications and experiences for all our stakeholders.”

Prior to joining CredAvenue, Yadav worked as a Group Head at 20:20 MSL. He was also associated with prominent firms such as Mastercard (South Asia Comms team), Cohn & Wolfe and Ogilvy & Mather. Niren has completed his Post Graduation in Communication Studies from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai and graduated from Loyola College, Chennai with a B.B.A. (Business Administration).

Most recently, CredAvenue raised $90 million of equity capital in its Series A round of funding led by Sequoia Capital and co-led by Lightspeed, TVS Capital Funds, Lightrock and others. The largest-ever Series A funding values the company at approximately $410 million.

