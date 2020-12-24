‘Constant disruption & innovation with numbers will reshape the future of industry’

Pooja Trehan, Founder PRestaurants, speaks to us about featuring on e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40 list and doles out advice for budding entrepreneurs

With business objectives of brands aligning with their PR objectives, PR professionals have now found themselves under the spotlight. These storytellers have redefined the workings of the industry in the pandemic with their out-of-box thinking for their clientele. Continuing ‘e4m Next Gen Series’, in today’s episode, exchange4media spoke to Pooja Trehan, Founder, PRestaurants on her thoughts on being featured in the coveted list, challenges of being an entrepreneur, trends shaping up the industry and more.

Edited Excerpts:

How do you feel being in the elite second list of e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40?

I can resonate with other winners and I feel privileged. I am also inspired and happy to become a part of the handpicked list across the country. Thank you to the jury and the team of e4m for appreciating the communicators.

What are the key skills that are required in the prevailing market?

Well, according to me, first is content curation since Content is King. Curating content and the art of controlling the storytelling and narrative is a must. In the current scenario, we need to inculcate humility and empathy in all messages and personalize them for the consumers.

What are the challenges you have faced as an entrepreneur in this industry? What are the qualities of an entrepreneur?

When you are an entrepreneur, the designation doesn’t matter. You are down to work for everything. You have to be as good as your last story and what is delivered to the client. So, the biggest lesson is that no work is small. So, be self-motivated, stay humble and grounded and it will take you farther.

What according to you are the broad trends that have shaped the industries for brand perspectives?

All of us can work from anywhere and deliver. So, brands have accepted the PESO model (paid, earned, shared, and owned). The organization has understood the impact of multi-media platforms and the ways to utilize the content. Secondly, a huge amount of focus is on the internal communication of the team to keep them motivated. The importance of independent media professionals has also increased.

What are your views on the business of brands being aligned with their PR objectives now?

It had always existed. It just moved up to a higher pedestal this year. The ROI of the PR campaign is now quantifiable and can be shown. Brands in connection with the audiences can come back after Covid due to continuous interaction. So, yes the organizations have understood the importance of PR in communication in the current scenario.

Is the PR industry ready to move to the next level and be fully virtual in the years to come?

Yes, I guess we are ready to go fully virtual as we are finding and decoding ways. Brands and organizations have realized the importance of quality over quantity. So, from the digital perspective, they are aware of the revenue, but the level and genre of the brand have to be understood for more digital visibility.

What would be the innovations that will reshape the PR and Corp Comm. Industry in 2021 and ahead?

Brands need to take a disruptive approach, which may be through experiential product, brand or messaging. Also, now numbers are going to have a huge focus on the ROI, market, or visibilities. So, according to me, it is the constant disruption and innovation with numbers, which will reshape the future of the industry.

What message you would like to give to budding entrepreneurs and PR professionals?

Keep contributing, skilling, and learning. Get out of the Covid blues and take challenges. Try to work on campaigns that have an impact. Never stop learning new things.