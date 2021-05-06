CommsCredible appoints Neena Biswal Head of South Office

In her new role, Biswal will focus on strengthening media relations, nurturing editorial partnerships, and applying an integrated communications approach for partner brands

CommsCredible has announced the appointment of Neena Biswal as their Head of South Office. Neena has 15 years of experience in the PR industry and has worked with top-notch brands such as PolicyBazaar, LT Foods, Radico Khaitan, PTC Inc. and Orient Blackswan on their external communication mandates.

At CommsCredible, she will focus on strengthening media relations, nurturing editorial partnerships, and applying an integrated communications approach for partner brands. She will help the firm to manage media outreach in states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala and expand its client portfolio in South India.

Aman Dhall, Founder and Director of CommsCredible, said, “We are excited to have Neena on our team. The South is a key market, which contributes to the maximum of India’s GDP. Neena’s rich experience with the PR industry will help us expand our presence here.”

Neena added, “I am happy to be a part of this journey with the CommsCredible Team and grateful for the opportunity given to me. The role is exciting and challenging at the same time. It is an exciting time for my career, as I get to work with a plethora of clients who are working in dynamic sectors."

CommsCredible is an integrated communication consultancy. The company is currently working with 10+ partner brands on various internal and external communication mandates. The companies include early-stage consumer internet startups in India, as well as global technology & venture capital companies.

Starting in October 2020, the company has quickly grown to an 8-member team, with presence across key geographies in India, including Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore & Delhi, and overseas in Europe (Norway).

The company's vision is to build a credible community, which thrives on factual information and authentic storytelling that builds trust within the media and communication ecosystem.

An entrepreneur in her previous role, she founded a PR firm called New Age PR & Digital Consultancy in 2018. She has worked with agencies such as Ketchum Sampark, Good Relations India, and AIM High Consulting in the past.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)