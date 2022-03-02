CII, Adfactors PR form NGO-focused modules on regulations, fund-raising & reputation mgmt

The programme called GO* - Growth and Outcomes aims to address evolving needs of not-for-profit ecosystem in India

Adfactors PR has announced a series of workshops in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during March and April 2022 that will address the three key pressing challenges that NGOs encounter –

Decoding regulations and improving compliance

Ensuring sustainable fundraising and

Managing reputation in a digital-first world.

Managing reputation in a digital-first world. The overall programme, christened as GO* - Growth and Outcomes, aims at supporting the not-for-profits navigate the rapidly changing and complex development ecosystem.

The tailor-made programme will focus on the three ‘R’s, delivered in an interactive workshop format.

- Regulation decoding and improving compliance

- Raising funds

- Reputation management

Through this programme, the not-for-profit sector will be empowered with knowledge, tools, and strategies to address the challenges it faces.

Adfactors PR Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “This initiative is our humble way to empower the vast ecosystem of small, medium and big NGOs. As we enter a post-pandemic world, we want to support NGOs to ensure that these continue to be changemakers to deliver impact at scale. Through the GO* Programme, we are confident of adding value to NGOs and help those navigate a complex ecosystem.”

Adfactors PR Executive Director Nikhil Dey highlighted the relevance and need for such a programme. He said, “Not-for-profits are one of the most important stakeholders in the development ecosystem to bring grassroots changes across sectors, including public relations. Adfactors PR’s Social Impact Practice has always believed in doing impactful work and solving real-time problems for NGOs. The GO* Programme with CII is our latest endeavour towards this effort. We are inviting NGOs to share subjects and topics that will interest them the most.”

Welcoming the initiative, CII Deputy Director General Seema Arora said, “NGOs have been the flag-bearers of social change for long. This became more evident during the pandemic when not-for-profits came in as a strong pillar of support to affected communities. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen grassroots NGOs to build their capacities and know-how. We are confident that these workshops will be beneficial to build a sustainable NGOs ecosystem that innovates, collaborates and sustains.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)