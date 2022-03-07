Celio Future Fashion awards Digitas India its digital communications mandate 

French fashion brand Celio Future Fashion has appointed Digitas India as its Agency of Record for building the brand on digital. The mandate includes digital communications including media.

Digitas India won the business after a multi-agency pitch and will play a significant role in promoting the brand ethos and product offerings of the fashion entity as it seeks to gain a rapid foothold across the Indian market.

Speaking about the partnership, Suparna Bose, Sr. Marketing Manager, Celio Future Fashion Ltd. said: “With the transition to the new normal on its way, internationally acclaimed French menswear brand Celio, renowned for its avant-garde and sartorial fashion trends for men has to be the first stop for every au courant man. With digital led creative communication being the key focus area for Celio, we’re delighted to partner with Digitas to further elevate the brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with Celio’s ideology and together, we’re confident of scaling up the brand’s media footprint using clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry.”

On winning the mandate and the opportunities it presents, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said: “As the second largest e-commerce category in India, fashion retail is a highly competitive category. To thrive in this context means threading consumer engagement, innovation, and commerce together and we hope to do just that for Celio. We are very excited to partner with Suparna and her team to grow the brand and its community of customers.”

