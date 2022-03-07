Celio Future Fashion awards Digitas India its digital communications mandate 

Digitas India won the business after a multi-agency pitch

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 7, 2022 10:53 AM
Digitas

French fashion brand Celio Future Fashion has appointed Digitas India as its Agency of Record for building the brand on digital. The mandate includes digital communications including media. 

Digitas India won the business after a multi-agency pitch and will play a significant role in promoting the brand ethos and product offerings of the fashion entity as it seeks to gain a rapid foothold across the Indian market. 

Speaking about the partnership, Suparna Bose, Sr. Marketing Manager, Celio Future Fashion Ltd. said: “With the transition to the new normal on its way, internationally acclaimed French menswear brand Celio, renowned for its avant-garde and sartorial fashion trends for men has to be the first stop for every au courant man. With digital led creative communication being the key focus area for Celio, we’re delighted to partner with Digitas to further elevate the brand’s digital presence and forge a deeper connection with discerning consumers. The agency’s creative thought process resonates with Celio’s ideology and together, we’re confident of scaling up the brand’s media footprint using clutter-breaking strategy in this competitive industry.” 

On winning the mandate and the opportunities it presents, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said: “As the second largest e-commerce category in India, fashion retail is a highly competitive category. To thrive in this context means threading consumer engagement, innovation, and commerce together and we hope to do just that for Celio. We are very excited to partner with Suparna and her team to grow the brand and its community of customers.” 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Digitas india digital communications Celio Future Fashion Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Deepa Dey

'See roadblocks as opportunities to rethink and reshape your journey'
2 hours ago

Balwani

‘Women have demonstrated skills in every sphere with empathy & emotional intelligence’
3 days ago

PR Pundit

Hansgrohe India appoints PR Pundit as strategic communications partner
4 days ago