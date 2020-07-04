BUZZ Communications India & iMARS announce strategic partnership

BUZZ Communications India has formed a strategic partnership with iMARS Communications, an independent company and a leading Russian market player providing the full range of communications services.

This strategic partnership is in recognition of aligning two leading agencies to better integrate a client’s traditional and digital outreach in each other’s respected markets. Till recently, BUZZ Communications’ reach was PAN India, SAARC, Dubai, Canada, and the USA, but with this strategic partnership, it has now spread its wings to Russia allowing for both agencies to have stronger service offerings for their Clients in more markets.

Speaking on the partnership, Achal Paul, Founder-Director of BUZZ Communications India said, “We strongly believe that this alliance will bring to Clients an experienced, Expert Team that can develop effective PR strategies, and work closely with the business, in ensuring that all stakeholders are aligned with each other.”

“The COVID crisis is unique in the discovery of new drivers based on digitalization and digitalization, which did not give the world previous crises. Even though PR and communications were often considered as a secondary and not vital function for business both in Russia and in India, many companies during the lockdown period realized that these functions are necessary for their existence in the market. We already feel the changes and accelerations revealed by the COVID crisis, which will become the starting point for the modernization of the industry,” said Elena Groznaya, Senior Partner of iMARS Communications.

The partnership between BUZZ Communications India and iMARS Communications is to equip the clients of both agencies with the tools, education, and strategy they need to allow them to take full advantage of the extensive growth of bilateral business between the two nations. “We are very confident that brands both in India and Russia will be able to benefit hugely from our combined capabilities and capitalize on all the exciting opportunities that exist in this highly competitive industry,” added Achal Paul.