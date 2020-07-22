Brookfield Asset Management ropes in Shveta Singh as VP, Communications & Branding

Brookfield Asset Management has strengthened its marketing and communication team with the appointment of Shveta Singh as Vice President, Communications & Branding for the India office.



Singh has moved from L&T Financial Services where she was working as Head - Group Marketing & Corporate Communications.

A communications professional with an experience of around two decades, Singh has been helping corporates craft a purpose-led reputation management strategy. With an expertise in developing and leading communications programmes for organizations at key inflection points, she has a strong background in the areas of corporate and financial communication, sustainability, CSR, crisis communication, digital communication, new product launches, and new business development.

Singh has also been in leadership roles at Ambit Private Limited and Avendus Capital. She has also worked on the agency side at Sampark Public Relations as Account Director.