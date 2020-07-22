Brookfield Asset Management ropes in Shveta Singh as VP, Communications & Branding

Singh moves on from L&T Financial Services where she was working as Head - Group Marketing & Corporate Communications

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 5:28 PM
Shveta Singh

Brookfield Asset Management has strengthened its marketing and communication team with the appointment of Shveta Singh as Vice President, Communications & Branding for the India office.

Singh has moved from L&T Financial Services where she was working as Head - Group Marketing & Corporate Communications.
A communications professional with an experience of around two decades, Singh has been helping corporates craft a purpose-led reputation management strategy. With an expertise in developing and leading communications programmes for organizations at key inflection points, she has a strong background in the areas of corporate and financial communication, sustainability, CSR, crisis communication, digital communication, new product launches, and new business development.
Singh has also been in leadership roles at Ambit Private Limited and Avendus Capital. She has also worked on the agency side at Sampark Public Relations as Account Director.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Corporate communications Shveta singh Appointment Brookfield L&T Financial Services
Show comments
You May Also Like
first partner

Communication firms should be focused on their expertise & results: Atul Ahluwalia
1 hour ago

mandate

80 dB appointed FLYX's India communications partner
17 hours ago

pitchfork

Pitchfork Partners wins PR and digital mandate for British School of Etiquette India
22 hours ago