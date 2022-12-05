Blue Dart names Priya Zutshi as Head – PR, Corp Comm and Sustainability
Prior to this, she worked as Lead – Corp Comm with GreenCell Mobility
South Asian express air and integrated transportation and distribution company Blue Dart has appointed Priya Zutshi as Head of PR, Corporate Communications and Sustainability.
At Blue Dart, her profile will encompass a wide range of activities across functions including working with C- level executives to define company messaging, developing strategic PR interventions, leading internal communications for the company and working on focused sustainability initiatives.
Prior to this, Zutshi worked as Lead - Corporate Communications with GreenCell Mobility.
She has 17 years of experience working with corporates and not-for-profit sector.
Earlier on, she had a six-year professional stint with the Mahindra Group in the corporate communications and sustainability functions. Zutshi has also worked with Larsen & Toubro as their sustainability communications lead.
Before her corporate stint, Zutshi was handling the media advocacy work for Child Rights and You for over five years. She began her career as a broadcast journalist for India Today Group and later on as a freelance journalist for the Times Group.
Avian WE Group CEO Nitin Mantri inducted into ICCO Hall of Fame 2022
Mantri was the first ICCO President from Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 9:55 AM | 2 min read
Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE, has been inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame for his extensive PR insights, accomplishments, contributions to the advancement of PR, and consistent leadership.
He was given the honour along with international communications expert, civic activist, and co-founder of the Ukraine Crisis Media Center, Nataliya Popovych, at the ICCO Global Awards in London.
The ICCO Hall of Fame was established in 2003 to recognise people who have made exceptional progress in the internationalisation of the public relations industry, and who have combined cultural sensitivity with commercial acumen to create agencies that share global reach with local relevance.
Nitin Mantri, who was also the first ICCO President from Asia, said: “I am deeply humbled and honoured to have joined this venerable group of achievers. I would like to thank ICCO for their support and generosity from the very beginning. This recognition gives me new impetus to promote purposeful, ethical, and inclusive communications around the world and foster hope, compassion and understanding in an increasingly polarised and complex world.”
Grzegorz Szczepański, ICCO President and CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Poland, said: “The ICCO Hall of Fame is reserved for the most outstanding ambassadors of our profession, those who lead, who inspire and who make an impact. Our two new inductees for 2022 do all of those things and more. I thank Nitin Mantri for his tenure as ICCO President, his work on countless new projects and initiatives drives our organisation and industry forward. And I thank Nataliya for her unbelievable work bringing communicators together in the efforts to save lives in the war in Ukraine. Both of these professionals deserve to be recognised alongside the best of our industry.”
Melissa Waggener Zorkin, Global CEO and Founder, WE Communications, said: “Avian WE and Chase India are an integral part of WE Communications and Nitin, as their leader, has always believed in the power of communications to bring about positive community impact, equity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability. We are incredibly proud of his achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”
He is currently a member of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA)’s Global Advisory Board and Co-Chair of PRCA Asia Pacific and PRCA Ethics Council.
e4m's flagship PR community magazine PRCommune to launch Hall of Fame
This novel annual event will induct outstanding communications professionals who have displayed exceptional mettle in their line of work into the prestigious club
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 9:52 AM | 2 min read
To be launched in 2023, this honour will induct remarkable professionals into the prestigious club. This novel initiative will honour and felicitate, annually, stalwarts and pioneers who have demonstrated exceptional skill in their line of work.
‘One of the most effective ways of communication is the method of digital storytelling’
Dr Ashima Singh, Assistant Professor, Amity School of Communication, was awarded the ‘Educator of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Ruchika Jha | Nov 30, 2022 12:24 PM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible works.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Dr Ashima Singh, Assistant Professor, Amity School of Communication. She was bestowed with the “Educator of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I would firstly like to thank the e4m team for conferring upon the award. It has been a long journey in this field of learning and teaching and every moment of that has been inspiring and exciting. This award has come as an inspiration to me as it reminds me to work with more commitment and dedication in the coming years.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
My biggest source of inspiration is my students. Over the course of my professional career in academia, I have met several people who have become my mentors and they have always challenged me to push myself harder. As a teacher, my students have always been there for me and I have also learnt a lot from them. Apart from this, my passion for learning has kept me driven.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The PR industry has now become largely digitised. Tools of the digital media play a major role in disseminating information and fostering relationships. The new age is all about creating interactive content in order to engage people. One of the most effective ways of communication that we are witnessing right now is the method of digital storytelling.
Platforms like Substack have gained popularity at a global level in the world of communications. However, I feel that the Indian industry has not been able to make utilisation of such platforms yet. I would like to see the upcoming team of professionals make proper use of all these tools in an effective manner.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
One thing that I have learnt from the industry is that one should never stop asking questions. The communications industry is an evolving one, you will spot changes every now and then, so one must ensure that they keep enquiring about and learning whatever’s new on the plate. Another thing that is key to success in the industry is the aspect of networking. Your antenna should always be active as the more contacts you make the better you get at work.
In the coming days of strong digital storytelling, PR professionals will have to up their game in regard to making use of social media. Everyone is there right now, from journalists to businesses, mastering the social media game can prove to be very helpful for PR professionals to reach their target audience. They should also keep in mind the growing strictness regarding the ethical margins in the corporate communications and PR industry.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
I would keep saying that going digital is the key to keep oneself at par with the ongoing work culture. Learning the latest technology and digital skills and the art of digital storytelling will be my message to the future professionals of the communications industry.
PR professionals are now becoming strategic advisors for organisations: Tatevik Simonyan
Simonyan, co-founder and director of communications and international relations, SPRING PR, was honoured as 'Global PR Leader of the Year' at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Shrabasti Mallik | Nov 29, 2022 8:58 AM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature co-founder and director – communications and international relations, SPRING PR, Tatevik Simonyan was bestowed with the “Global PR Leader of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It is a great honour for me to receive this high-level recognition and to be included in this list of 'e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Award' with so many strong female leaders in the PR and communications field worldwide. Women Achievers Award belongs not only to me but to our entire team. At SPRING PR Company, we give self-realisation opportunities for everyone with bright ideas, collaborative spirit and devotion to the shared mission.
Apart from being a business, we also represent a team of like-minded people contributing to their country's development. And we are proud that thanks to our efforts, Armenia has taken its role and proper place in the international PR community as a player with competitive and creative campaigns and its influence in global communications.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
The feeling of creating common good, which is applicable to the whole industry. It is really inspiring when you produce value in your country and it has a chance to become mankind’s property and be appreciated by the professionals who are authorities for you and for the PR community. And what I value the most is the international network of PR professionals who are supportive and collaborative, which is the key to success. PR is my passion, inspiration, source of energy and endless love.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?
As I mentioned in my keynote address at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit, the PR and communication industry is facing drastic changes in Armenia and the world. We, as PR practitioners, are at the boundaries of a “turning point” for the profession. The perception of our role is hugely changed - we are no more a “service provider” or a consultant but a “decision maker” and a core, equal partner for the client.
Public relations are no longer entirely about communications but reputation building. PR professionals are becoming strategic advisors for partner organisations to achieve their missions. And in my way of thinking, it is a positive transformation of the perception of our profession. Most global entities give high importance to applying the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals as a core approach for socially-responsible businesses as the world faces multicrises in the form of a global outbreak, wars in different countries, global warming, etc.
And one thing that I would like to emphasise is that even though traditional media continues to play a vital role in the dissemination of information, it is increasingly being influenced by online content and interactions. Social media platforms took the lion's share of reaching the audience and in the era of rising fake news, PR professionals have a responsibility to help their audiences to figure out what is fake news and what is reliable information.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
Technological advancements penetrate various spheres of human activity so, PR is no exception. PR professionals need to be flexible and adapt to new requirements and learn new skills regarding digital and online tools. Over the next years, we should be more customer-focused with more multi-channels and media relations. Trust should improve through the simple process of storytelling as a way of reaching our audience.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Professionals who don't adapt to new circumstances will be left behind. So, I think we need constantly follow global trends, be aware of the successes of our foreign partners, be ready for experience exchange, and adopt a practice of partnership and mutual support. It will help our global community to pave a path for the further advancement of the industry.
PR and comms industry will continue to thrive in this new digital era: Hrishika Basappa
Basappa, Director – Brand and Communications, WeWork India was honoured with the 'Innovative Leader of The Year” award in the third edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 11:07 AM | 4 min read
To recognise women leaders' relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work. The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we speak to Hrishika Basappa, Director – Brand and Communications, WeWork India. She was honoured in the category 'Innovative Leader of The Year'.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we speak to Hrishika Basappa, Director – Brand and Communications, WeWork India. She was honoured in the category ‘Innovative Leader of The Year’.
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel honoured to receive this award as an acknowledgement of my role at WeWork India. I have always aimed to create innovative and thoughtful strategies and campaigns and being awarded for the same is a gratifying experience. I would like to extend my gratitude to my team for their hard work and constant support, as well as my friends and family who have contributed significantly to my achievements. I would also like to extend my appreciation towards the exchange4Media team for recognising and showcasing my achievements at WeWork India alongside some of the distinguished names in the corporate communications industry.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Leading a team of hardworking professionals and working with them day in, and day out has taught me a lot. Initially, I believed that I am capable of working independently until I realised the importance of accomplishing the desired targets through teamwork. My team keeps me on my toes and constantly inspires me to do great work. Brainstorming with my team helps me perceive their ideas, thoughts and opinions in a better manner, and further widens my horizons. This not only encourages me to be better but also helps me deal with their varying personalities and learn about their skill sets.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The field of communications, as an industry, is very dynamic and it keeps evolving with changing needs of the consumers and growth in technology. The biggest change happened during the pandemic when we went completely digital, leading to new ideas and innovations that ensured the growth of PR. For example, at WeWork India, we conducted engaging online events, webinars, digital roundtables, and digital campaigns along with a focus on traditional PR. There was a tremendous amount of creativity that was required to continue with PR activities during the pandemic.
Instead of spending time on laborious processes like creating spreadsheets, global corporate communications teams today focus on specific numbers to demonstrate actions, results, and measurable business impact on the bottom line. With the use of modern technology, PR specialists can now organise, analyse, and collect information to help shape campaign tactics. This wave of innovation contributes to the availability of analytical tools for quantifying and drawing conclusions from activities and information. It signifies tremendous development in the field of MarTech with the aim of simplifying the process of making ultra-personalised effective campaigns.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
My journey has been one of great learning and growth. I have had the opportunity to drive impactful campaigns, and contribute towards gaining impactful, positive brand visibility. Through the course of my career, I have developed an in-depth understanding of the industry at large - the most valuable one being the importance of being constantly aware of any developments in the industry and understanding the consumer pulse point. These play a crucial role in enhancing the overall consumer experience, thereby resulting in innovative engagement strategies and impactful storytelling.
The PR and comms industry will continue to thrive in this new digital era with newer avenues for storytelling and better technology. I believe that there will be an increase in diversification of outreach with the advent of new-age platforms such as podcasts, newsletters, influencer collaborations, and more. Owned media will become more critical for brands to build their digital presence and visibility with an increase in direct interaction with consumers.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
As part of the next generation of leaders in this field, you have a unique opportunity to create new pathways to the future. Keep your mind open to new opportunities and try to learn one new thing each day. Set realistic goals and work towards achieving them each day because consistency is the key to becoming better, and push yourself to aim bigger.
Ethical communication at all levels is of utmost necessity: Nvard Melkonyan
Melkonyan, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Armenia-based SPRING PR, was bestowed with “Global PR Leader of the Year” award in the third edition of e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 1:16 PM | 4 min read
To recognise and honour the contribution of women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 acknowledged and felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Nvard Melkonyan, Co-founder and Chairman of the board of Armenia-based SPRING PR. Known as one of the pioneers of PR institution development in Armenia, she developed professional standards of public relations for Armenia and, in November 2011, after long negotiations, PR was registered as a profession and added to an official list of professions by the decree of the Government of Armenia.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on winning the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It was such an honour and, at the same time, a great responsibility for me as the recognition comes from the international PR community. When you work only in the framework of your country, you concentrate on the responsibility taken for your compatriots. When your international colleagues value your ideas it is doubled, even tripled.
This award is one of the most important evaluations of the work that I've had in my professional career. It is a significant stimulus to continue my work in the academic field, preparing a new generation of professionals and fulfilling essential projects in the professional area.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
What inspires me the most in my life are people with their similarities and differences. People worldwide share the same emotions and feelings, which makes them similar but they are unique in their special expressions. They encourage you to do your work, move forward, and bring new values and approaches to the world.
I cannot but mention my team․ Most of the team members are my students, whose successes are a great inspiration for me. The most pleasant moment is when you together become more skillful and competitive internationally.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
In recent years, PR has experienced rapid changes due to the development of communication channels, and the formation of new platforms and their peculiarities. If, at the end of the 20th century, strategic thinking and creativity were at the core of the skills required by PR professionals, recognising social media platforms and following their analytics, being able to work in a virtual society and being effective, audible, visible, and perceptible in various information are nowadays essentials. Now you have to be more flexible to use each medium properly to reach your audience. For instance, working with the newly-formed social media platforms like TikTok, one has to keep it short, and produce creative and engaging content. When comes to the changes, AI is poised to revolutionise the PR landscape over the next decade. So current specialists should consider including AI solutions in their workflows to remain competitive.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the upcoming days?
The most important thing I've experienced in the field is the necessity of ethical communication at all levels – in relations with partners, the community and the whole society. This approach emphasises your professional quality and, in many cases, it acts as a preventive tool that keeps professionals away from disinformation and manipulation. So, my company and I give high importance to a clear, precise, truthful and responsible attitude in communications.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
The most crucial message, advice (if we can call it so), is that the young professionals who make their first steps in the industry must love their profession and realise their mission. Today in a short period, communication can change into very serious processes – either a crisis or success. When professionals realise the necessity of ethical communication in this drastically changing world, they can succeed in their professional paths.
Generation N: Decoding Communications by DeeM
exchange4media PR & Corp Comms' PRCommune magazine was the 'Global Media Partner' for Armenia-based Deem Communications' event
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 10:57 AM | 5 min read
Deem Communications, a leading strategic communications agency based in Yerevan, Armenia, hosted a signature conference called Generation N: Decoding Communications last week at Ararat Brandy Company Museum, to bring the Armenian tech community a vision of communications in a post-pandemic, post-crisis environment.
Twelve experts and eighty C-level decision-makers from tech, banking, not-for-profit, and international organizations participated in the conference where topics of talent, culture, “Great resignation”, communicating during the time of crisis and new tools of communications such as NFTs, gaming, Blockchain and Web3 were discussed.
The objective of Generation N: Decoding Communications was to serve as a bridge for the companies to refine their communication strategies and create a space to exchange views using the global post-pandemic communications narrative of Generation Novel, a “digitally savvy” cross-generational cohort of employees and consumers characterized by digital behaviours.
Followed by the keynote speaker’s presentation, the panellists addressed questions and shared experiences as how they addressed issues caused by the “remonetization of work” and isolation of human feelings.
Talking about the new realities of work, Madlene Minassian, The Head of Learning and Development at Picsart says: “We have thought about this question from the first day of COVID-19 pandemic. We have realized that Picsart is a remote-friendly, but not remote-first organization, therefore we have developed hubs around the world that our people can be in and an actual centre, a physical home, when they want it. Secondly, we made sure that our learning offerings are live. We shifted from completely online modules to live sessions making sure that the modules are interactive, engaging, that people contribute and it’s a co-learning space.”
Suresh Raj, Global Chief Growth Officer, Virtue says: “It is difficult for the creative industry since the creative happens when people are jamming in the rooms, often called war-rooms, with a storyboards etc. This was taken away. The hybridity of work was embraced. We also came to the understanding that people have diverse personal lives and different commitments. We don’t always use Zoom calls for work. We also use the computer to socialize or hang around a game. We have almost democratized the virtual engagement as a moment to connect with people, giving it a different purpose.”
Meaghan Smulders, VP People & Operations, Conduit, mentions: “The pandemic made companies adjust and now they are trying to adapt. We decided that Conduit is a remote-first, globally distributed company. How do we make sure that people we hire from all over the world feel connected and informed in the work they do? We shifted the way that leadership operates, we talk with team members before each call as humans; what’s going on in their life and work. Making them feel more a human, not a bubble-head in a Zoom call. So, 50% of managers’ time should be going into nurturing their relationships.”
Referring to communications during a crisis, Arin Keshishian, the moderator of the second panel and a communications consultant, highlighted: “We are, arguably, living a time of a constant, ongoing crisis, defining the ‘new normal’. The context of Armenia for the last two years, alone demonstrates we had to deal with crisis after crisis, some related directly to Armenia some global in the context of regional armed conflicts.”
How do the companies communicate when we are more globally connected and dealing with users and consumers, with domestic and global markets, which are more diverse than ever, in particular shows startups or businesses with the global public?
Anastasia Elaeva, Global Development Director, musicAeterna Orchestra and Choir, claimed that art is a facilitator of something that is more important than merely a product or service. The surveys reveal that the new generation is expecting to know the values and standpoints of the brands they work for or consume. During the pandemic, institutions and brands who had cultural engagement actually had things to communicate to their communities, like organizing virtual tours to the studios or halls, creating digital residences. “So being culturally engaged helped them to engage allies and friends, partnerships at a time of trouble,” she added.
According to Dr. Armen R Kherlopian, Chief Science and Innovative Officer of Covenant Venture Capital, storytelling for the sake of resilience is a means to communicate in the times of crisis. “For example, do you know that there are two Armenian healthcare robotics companies that have made it to “TIME” magazine. Or, that there is expertise on computer vision with satellite imagery here? So, the first point is to understand the urgency, the second point is what are the stories to tell. This is the level of storytelling required for relevance, resilience,” he added.
Artyom Harutyunyan, Web3 Evangelist, Blockstars highlights: “The third generation of web is coming, and it’s called Web3.0 and everything like blockchain, NFTs are at the core of that. The shift from the Web happened when everyone on the internet was using content and reading only, with the rise of YouTube and Facebook Web2 arrived, when people started to create and share content. “Now we are moving towards Web3, which will democratize the net, because the big tech companies now own your data and identity. Web3 is going to change it.”
Stephany Sanossian, an NFT and visual artist says: “We definitely know that NFTs are now the new means to help brand communicate their stories via artwork, in new platforms un-imagined before. We still don’t know, and can only imagine to what extent the NFT will impact the way we use them for communications, anyhow there is a new reality of how we create, distribute, consume, and communicate not only art, but other things as well.”
“One important thing about the event today was that it brought all the dots together via the topics we discussed here. In this changing world communications is happening in multiple new channels that we need to leverage,” says Viktoria Khechumyan, CEO of Nooor Gaming, and a block-chain education enthusiast.
