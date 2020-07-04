Bandhan Bank ropes in Aveek Datta as Deputy Vice President, Public Relations

Former Fortune Deputy Editor Aveek Datta has joined Bandhan Bank as Deputy Vice President - Public Relations.

Apart from driving the bank’s communications and public relations efforts, Datta will be working on building brand reputation via media relations (with a special focus on financial media), assisting investor relations with its communications needs, aiding thought leadership and creating strategic messaging frameworks. He will also be seen advising the senior management on communications strategy and media opportunities.

With more than 13 years of experience in the media and communications industry, Datta has made a smooth transition from financial journalism to communications & PR with a focus on corporate storytelling, brand management via media relations, thought leadership and strategic content.

Most recently, he served as the Deputy Editor for Fortune India where he played a lead role in the magazine’s editorial side. He has also been part of other news organizations like Forbes India, The Financial Express, Mint and Indian Express.