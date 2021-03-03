ART Fertility Clinics names H+K as its integrated comms agency in India

ART Fertility Clinics has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its official integrated communications agency in India following a competitive pitch. The mandate will encompass three major services, Social Media, ORM and PR, to handle the launch of their clinics around the country to enhance understanding of fertility challenges, treatment and awareness of ART Fertility Clinics.

ART Fertility Clinics is renowned globally for its research and latest advancements in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). With international expertise and region-specific know-how, ART Fertility brings exceptional standards of care, processes, protocols, and policies that have helped thousands of births to date.

Confirming the appointment, Vinesh Gadhia, CEO, ART Fertility Clinics India, stated, “We are pleased to appoint Hill+Knowlton Strategies India as our integrated communications partner. As we embark upon a new journey in India, we believe with their strong experience and capabilities, H+K will be able to drive our narrative in a compelling manner and build brand trust.”

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO for Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, said, “We are delighted to begin this journey with ART Fertility Clinics. ART comes to us at a very exciting time given the recent introduction of H+K’s robust Content and Publishing Strategy specialism to India and healthcare being one of the top priority sectors for the government of India – including plans to more than double spending on healthcare in the next fiscal calendar. Our Content and Publishing Strategy specialism is built on the idea that content and where it is placed should be based on consumer behaviour and it spans the entire paid, earned, shared and owned model. By marrying this philosophy with H+K’s award-winning healthcare expertise, we believe H+K is well positioned to provide sector specific, innovative and integrated solutions to drive the desired impact and outcome for the brand.”

