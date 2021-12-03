Aparupa Sur roped in as Communications Operation Manager of IKEA India

Before joining IKEA, Sur was the Founder and Director at The Crazy Yogi

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 3, 2021 12:23 PM
Aparupa Sur

Aparupa Sur has joined IKEA India as Communications Operation Manager.

Previously before joining IKEA, Sur was the Founder and Director at The Crazy Yogi which is an artisanal Coffee and Luxury Wellness brand.

Sur has 18 years of work experience in Marketing, Brand Management, Media Planning and Strategy development in Banking with key expertise across Brand Management, Product Marketing, New Product Development, Customer Engagement Programs, Consumer Insights, Market Research, Media Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility.

In all these years of her career, Sur has contributed to prominent organizations like Societe Generale, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, EURO RSCG, and Confluence Communications.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags IKEA India Aparupa Sur Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Karandeep Singh Kapany

Karandeep Singh Kapany named Country Marketing Manager of Duolingo
52 minutes ago

Janice Goveas

Janice Goveas joins Merck Group as Communications Lead & Communications Business Partner
1 hour ago

Savin Communication

Savin Communication introduces PR-tech platform ‘The PR Tree’
2 days ago