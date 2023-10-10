Anushree Kirtikar joins Jio Creative Labs as Head of PR
Previously, she was the COO (Publicity and Communications Strategy) at Raindrop Media Pvt Ltd
Publicist Anushree Kirtikar has joined Jio Creative Labs as its Head of PR. Kirtikar announced the move through a LinkedIn post: "I am thrilled to announce that I have taken on a new role as the Head of PR at Jio Creative Labs! With 12 years of experience in the dynamic world of celebrity PR and reputation management, I am eager to bring my expertise to this fantastic team."
Prior to joining Jio Creative Labs, she was the COO (Publicity and Communications Strategy) at Raindrop Media Pvt Ltd.
She describes herself as a "Seasoned celebrity publicist working for over a decade in strategic campaigns, creative communication, damage control and brand alliances."
e4m unveils list of ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-House Communication Professionals 2023
This is exchange4media’s fourth annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate such deserving brands with esteemed communication professionals
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
exchange4media unveils the third edition of the list of ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals 2023’. It is the list of brands whose team has done commendable work along with their team. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, this time, we are proudly recognising and felicitating top-performing brands with their best communications team for the year 2023 for their untainted efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
This initiative was aimed at recognising brands with the best-performing in-house communications professionals and honouring their relentless efforts and their remarkable work in the field of communication. The ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals’ is the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of communication.
The list was made on internal evaluation and editorial jury selection and the brands were judged on numerous parameters, including organisation market share, strength of their communication team, internal and external communications strategy in crisis management and key initiatives taken for stakeholders, among others.
exchange4media group has been pioneers in recognising, celebrating and felicitating work in the field of public relations and corporate communications. It has a revered reputation for bringing forth the best of talent and work from the field of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. The Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals listed is exchange4media’s annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate such deserving brands. This is a list and not ranking.
e4m unveils list of ‘Top 25 PR Agencies 2023’
The exchang4media’s fourth annual initiative aims to choose, acknowledge and felicitate outperforming agencies and brands in 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 3:08 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media is back with its fourth edition of ‘Top 25 PR Agencies 2023’ and is excited to unveil the list of winners under the aegis of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communication’. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, this time, we are proudly recognising and felicitating top-performing PR agencies for the year 2023 for their efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
The Top 25 PR Agencies list is the result of exhaustive research including internal editorial and jury evaluation. The agencies were shortlisted based on parameters such as organisation market share, turnover, top key clients, leadership and employee strength, and agency network.
exchange4media group has been pioneers in recognising celebrating and felicitating work in the field of public relations. The Top 25 PR agencies listed is its annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate deserving agencies and brands. The list has been made on internal evaluation and editorial jury selection. This is a list and not ranking.
PR Professionals expands into US forging strategic partnership with 5WPR
The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
Commemorating 12 successful years in the field of PR and communications, PR Professionals, the flagship company of PRP Group announced a strategic partnership with 5W Public Relations (5WPR), a full-service PR Agency based in the United States, since 2003.
This strategic collaboration marks PRP's expansion into the United States market and promises to bring a new dimension of international PR excellence to clients on both sides of the Pacific. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide clients with a wider range of services and expand their global reach.
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, 5WPR has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 independent, full-service PR agencies in the United States, for more than two decades. Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman of 5WPR has led the company's growth, overseeing more than 300 professionals in the company's headquarters in midtown Manhattan. 5WPR is regularly recognised as an industry leader and has been named ‘PR Agency of the Year’ by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions. With a reputation for crafting cutting-edge PR programmes that connect businesses and ideas with their target audiences, 5WPR brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. The strategic alliance between PRP and 5W Public Relations is set to deliver unparalleled PR and communications services that cater to clients' unique needs seeking a global footprint. This partnership leverages the strengths and capabilities of both agencies, promising a seamless blend of local insight and international reach.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, saying, "We are excited to join forces with 5W Public Relations, a distinguished agency with a proven track record of success in the United States. This strategic tie-up signifies a major milestone for PRP as we expand our presence into the U.S. market, enabling us to serve our clients with even greater efficiency and effectiveness on a global scale."
Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W Public Relations (5WPR) added, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership, as it opens new horizons for growth and innovation for 5W to support India-based businesses looking to expand in the United States. 5W has a long history of helping international companies enter and gain traction in the US market and we look forward to doing more of this work through our partnership.”
With this strategic alignment, PRP and 5W Public Relations aim to deliver comprehensive PR solutions, including media relations, reputation management, crisis management, brand building, digital marketing, and more, to clients seeking to enhance their visibility and reputation in an increasingly globalized world.The partnership between PR Professionals Group and 5W Public Relations is expected to benefit clients across industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, consumer goods, real estate, and more.
PRP at present has global footprints in Canada, European Offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the African Office in Nigeria, and the GCC Office in Bahrain, and Nepal, the expansion to the United States has further strengthened PRP’s global reach.
‘PR practitioners should be well-equipped to tackle misinformation & fake news’
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts discussed the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:13 AM | 3 min read
There are disruptive changes that have occurred in the PR world. More and more campaigns have turned digital, globalisation, changing consumer behaviour, and economic development.
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts across varied fields gathered for a group discussion on the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India to examine the trends, growths and gaps. Mamtaa Dhingra, Founder of Lateral Sutraa moderated the panel discussion.
Jyotsna Nanda, AVP-Corporate Communications, DS Group kickstarted the conversation by sharing that PR in Asia is relatively young compared to the US but has characteristics that sets it apart from the other parts of the world.
She believes appropriate budgeting is an important thing because countries in Asia spend only about 10 per cent of their marketing budget on PR and the remaining on advertising, media buying and digital marketing.
Nanda added, “There is also an increasing importance of crisis communication. In the age of digital and social media, organisations need to be constantly prepared to do crisis management. They have to be ready to respond quickly and effectively.”
Another factor is the growing importance of employee advocacy, as per the DS Group executive. All corporates, clients, brands have this urgent need for talent attraction and retention. With the rise of social media and the need to undergo authenticity and transparency, organisations will still need to focus more on developing relationships with employees.
According to Abhishek Gulyani of Hill and Knowlton Strategies, the pandemic proved to be the trigger point that reinvented the field of communication. It made all businesses and agencies re-strategise the roadmap going forward.
Speaking from the agency perspective he added, “In 2023, the agency landscape has gone through a profound transformation. Traditional agencies are looking at being more comprehensive. The interesting data, in today's world 40 per cent of revenue comes outside of traditional media. Hence, you are selling more avenues which encompass areas like research, content creation, influencer management and more.”
The PR Manager-APAC of OpenText, Gargi Dubey highlighted the one major challenge being the media landscape for APAC regions except India. “In India, the number of journalists, publications and influencers is so many times more than what we see in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is a little bit closer as compared to India but in other markets, it's a little difficult.”
She further also believes outside of India, things are more structured when it comes to the approach of PR. Be it media relations or other aspects of communications.
Another important aspect is understanding the relevance in PR and communications. “Just because everyone is doing it, you don't have to do it. Similarly, what nobody is doing might make sense for us,” Dubey said.
Focussing on the Bangladesh region, Ziauddin Adil, Founder of Masthead PR underlined that the emerging population and social media have created immense opportunities as well as challenges for PR practitioners in the region.
The widespread fake news, misinformation, lack of fact checks, the habit of sharing news everyone gets are some of such challenges. And to tackle such challenges, all PR practitioners should be well-equipped and prepared for digital functions, the experts said.
SPAG FINN Partners introduces ‘The FINN Purpose Alignment Index’ & 'The Change Makers’
With this SPAG/FINN launches its Purpose and Social Impact practice
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:07 AM | 3 min read
In a move set to redefine the purpose and social impact landscape, SPAG/FINN, a global integrated marketing and communications agency, has announced the launch of “FINN Purpose Alignment Index” - a proprietary research product designed to quantify the influence of a company’s or brand’s purpose-related commitments and efforts on consumer buying decisions in Asia.
The launch was marked by the unveiling of 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook, a collection of thought leadership content and case studies to share best practices in purpose and social impact space.
"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the role of purpose cannot be understated. It is not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner at SPAG FINN Partners. “Our 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index' tool and 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook are designed to empower businesses and individuals in their journey towards creating positive societal impact while driving sustainable growth."
A first-of-its-kind diagnostic tool, the Index can be deployed across any industry sector to enable brands and corporations to understand how their product and purpose priorities factor into consumer purchasing decisions in a highly competitive marketplace. This proprietary index enables clients to hone purpose-centric market strategies and communications plans based on the predictive impact on brand perception and customer likelihood to support a brand for its social impact.
As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, there is an increasing demand for organizations to not only actively engage in purpose-driven endeavors but also have a purpose at its core. 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is a comprehensive guide encompassing profound insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies from the thought leaders in CSR, ESG, Sustainability, and Purpose.
This eBook delves into the heart of purpose-driven endeavors, illustrating how businesses can align their strategies with societal betterment while concurrently enhancing their bottom line. This insightful eBook also unveils the 40 social ranking factors from the 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index'. These factors illuminate a clear path for businesses eager to leave a meaningful and positive imprint on society.
'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is poised to serve as a roadmap for organisations seeking to navigate the dynamic and evolving landscape with purpose and vision. By embracing the principles and practices outlined within, organizations can cultivate a sustainable future, demonstrating their commitment to a better world.
“We know that purpose and social impact are valued by consumers, and companies that embrace good corporate citizenship have better reputations and do better in
the marketplace,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “With the FINN Purpose Alignment Index, we can guide how and when a company incorporates purpose-based initiatives to create stronger, organic connections and life-long relationships with consumers for far-ranging mutual benefits for people and the planet.”
SPAG/FINN’s 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is available on website for download to support industry purpose and social impact and marketing communication professionals in assessing the alignment of corporate and brand campaigns.
PRs at forefront of helping organizations navigate complex situations: Nandini Chatterjee
Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PWC was speaking at the 3rd edition of the e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:30 AM | 3 min read
“The recipients of this year's awards are not merely leaders of tomorrow, they're actually trailblazers of today, and they are reflective of the super high potential that we have, as far as comms talent is concerned in our country,” said Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PWC at the 3rd edition of the e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards.
She highlighted the rising stars within the communication industry and spoke about identifying the trailblazing next-generation leaders who are actively shaping the future of communication.
Chatterjee highlighted the importance of understanding the ecosystem in communications and emphasized the role of communication in shaping narratives, building relationships, and fostering trust.
She talked about how the business world today is facing a number of disruptions including geopolitical conflicts, socio-economic issues, digital threats like cybersecurity and data privacy issues which all impact the reputation of organizations. “So, this is where the PR and comms professionals come in. PRs are at the forefront, helping our organizations navigate these very complex situations. To do this effectively, we need to equip ourselves so that we are able to anticipate these reputational risks, we can provide relevant, sharp and timely communication to our shareholders, help the employees in our organizations to understand and embrace change and most importantly, align business change.
At the end of the day, we are all there, because we have a purpose to serve, which is to support business. And it is then and only then, that we will be able to achieve our role, which is of protecting our company's image.”
Speaking about the way the comms fraternity needs to look at the current issues and how they should focus on solving them, Chatterjee says, “You know, I think first and foremost, is an understanding of the ecosystem. That's the most important thing. It is essential for joining the dots and being able to counsel our stakeholders. You know Steve Jobs’ definition of creativity, and you may be familiar with this. It was not conjuring something new out of nowhere. It was about connecting the dots which means that one needs to equip oneself with the existence of those dots so that one knows what to connect and when.”
“Today, communication isn't just about conveying a message. It's also about shaping narratives, it is about building relationships and most importantly, it is about fostering trust. We, the PR and communications fraternity, are in a position through effective communication to inspire others to be catalysts for change. We can play a very important role in driving social change. It is we the PR and comms people who have the power to do all this and nowhere it is more evident than in the accomplishments of these brilliant 30 under 30 individuals whom we will be recognising today,” she adds.
