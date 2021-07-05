Amazon India ropes in Ritwik Sharma as PR Specialist- Consumer Business

Amazon India has strengthened its communication division with the appointment of Ritwik Sharma as PR Specialist- Consumer Business. Based out of Gurugram, he will be reporting to Abhishek Mahapatra, Director, Consumer Communications at Amazon India.

Sharma will primarily be responsible for managing technology projects for the Consumer vertical at Amazon India.

In his professional career counting to eleven years and more, Sharma has worked for various industries ranging from B2B Technology, Consumer Technology, CSR, and Education. He has built brand advocacy to meet business outcomes for some of the largest corporations in the world ranging from Technology giants to Energy and Power behemoths. In his previous roles, Sharma has had the privilege to work for Fortune 500 organizations such as HP, Honeywell, ExxonMobil, HCL, Oracle, and Nikon.

Prior to joining Amazon India, he had a 3-year stint at Vivo India where he was heading Product Communications for the brand. Sharma has also worked leading Public Relations firms of the country before taking the corporate plunge with Huawei India.

