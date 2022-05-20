‘AI will help boost the industry & ensure digital transformation in truest sense’

In today’s edition of ‘PR Outlook for 2022’ series, Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, talks about the current opportunities & challenges and ways in which the industry is meeting clients’ demands

The ‘PR Outlook for 2022’ showcases industry stalwarts sharing their views on the shift in the industry towards digitalisation and AI, the transition, current trends, the future of the PR industry, and more.

Today, Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, talks to us about the current opportunities and challenges faced by the PR industry and the ways in which they are fulfilling clients’ demands.

According to you, what are some of the upcoming trends in the PR industry? What are some of the opportunities and challenges you faced so far in 2022?

This goes without saying that digital will be the future of the communications industry. Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak, digital PR has gained prominence and has taken the centrestage.

What’s interesting is that new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are gradually entering the segment. I strongly feel that the pace of digital adoption in the communications industry will pick up pace this year. The technological advancements will upscale the market and will also pave the way for various innovations.

Keeping abreast with the industry trends, we at Media Mantra are developing an AI-driven tool that will pioneer the MediaTech era. We are of the view that our platform will emerge to be a solution that will disrupt the communications industry. It will help the segment as well as the professionals, leaders, and freelancers sail through the challenges that they are presently facing. Whether it is managing the journalists’ database, fostering smooth communication with the media in the digital space, or analyzing the effectiveness of the PR campaigns in real-time; our tool will be the one-stop solution for the industry.

As far as the industry is concerned, the opportunities that it offers are endless. Digital media is driving the sector and we are also witnessing various new practices being supported and launched. The key focus of the PR firms on incorporating the Environmental, Social, and Governance approach is a prominent instance of the same.

Indeed, the industry faces its fair share of challenges as well. The unrealistic salary demands of the talent and the high attrition rates are two of the major ones that I foresee. The situation might seem to be slightly chaotic of now. However, I also tend to believe that this bubble will burst soon in the times ahead.

On the whole, the industry is growing and offers a huge potential for growth. We just need to grab hold and encash the right chances for our benefit.

Almost every organisation heavily leverages the digital medium for industrial activities. How do you see the clients focusing on data customisation?

The digital age that we are living in, the data-driven approach comes as a prerequisite with technology. And so do customization and personalization. I am of the belief that the communications industry has always worked around personalized PR pitches to the extent that they have been synonymous. This is why data customization is important and we are already fulfilling this demand of the clients.

One thing is for sure- this connection between PR, data customization and personalized pitch has been and will always be constant yet imperative.

How do you foresee the future of the PR industry with the usage of Artificial Intelligence?

The application of Artificial Intelligence in the communications industry is extensive. The technology has the ability to enable professionals so that they can focus on their creative tasks such as crafting appealing content or planning media outreach. Predictive analysis, chatbots, and Natural Language Generation will have a significant impact on the industry. Whether it is identifying media as per your requirement and ensuring targeted media outreach, customizing story angles, or translating content into multiple languages; AI will facilitate all of this and much more in the communications industry in the times to come. It is expected to be the future of the segment and will not only help boost the industry but will also ensure its digital transformation in the truest sense.

