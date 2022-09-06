Adfactors PR completes 25 years

September 5, 2022, marks the Foundation Day of Adfactors PR and this year is a milestone in the firm's journey as it completes 25 years of service of excellence.

Started in 1997, Adfactors' business is built on a few simple tenets. In a complex world with a trust deficit, it believes Public Relations is 90 per cent behaviour and 10 per cent communication.

The firm was co-founded by Madan Bahal, also managing director, and Rajesh Chaturvedi, who also serves as the chairman. Bahal, who has spearheaded the PR revolution through his remarkable contribution to the industry, was inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organization’s (ICCO) Hall Of Fame in November 2017 and more recently, in to the Page Hall of Fame in 2022. Before stepping into the communications industry, Chaturvedi had an illustrious career with such English dailies as The Indian Express and The Daily, and was commemorated with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ from Exchange4media - IPRCCA for his significant contribution to the public relations industry.

Under both their leadership, the firm has thrived, winning multiple industry accolades at Indian, Asian and global PR industry platforms and bagged numerous industry accolades, including several 'Agency of the Year' awards.

The PR firm believes relationships are foundations of sustainable business and integrity, while transparency, purpose and fairness are critical elements of a successful public relations programme.

Their approach is rooted in robust problem definition and customising the solution. Culture is their strength, and their culture is built on simple tenets of integrity, transparency, fairness and simplicity.

Today, Adfactors is the largest PR firm in India and one of the Top 5 in the MarCom space. It would not have been possible without the abiding trust of their clients as well as the support and goodwill of the media and other stakeholders.

