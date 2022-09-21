Adani Group appoints Varsha Chainani as Head – Corporate Communications

Her previous stint was with Mahindra Group as Senior VP – Group Communications

Published: Sep 21, 2022 10:33 AM  | 1 min read
Varsha Chainani

Adani Group has appointed Varsha Chainani as Head of Corporate Communications.

Her previous stint was with Mahindra Group as Senior Vice President of Group Communications where she led the Communications function globally.

Chainani is a senior corporate communication and marketing professional with extensive experience working with large global conglomerates including Indian MNCs across Global, Domestic and Rural markets; and diverse industries including IT, Pharma, Hospitality, Auto, Farm Equipment, Hospitality and Financial Services. She is a highly effective, inclusive and decisive leader who collaborates across businesses, functions, stakeholders and geographies, bringing a balance of the big picture and hands-on execution.

Throughout her career, Chainani has contributed to organisations like Abbott Laboratories, IBM, Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Taj Hotels Palaces and Resorts and Cathay Pacific Airways.

