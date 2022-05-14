Abhishek Ramkrishna joins Holcim as General Manager-Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Ramkrishna was with Biocon Biologics as Senior Director–Global Communications

Abhishek Ramkrishna has joined Holcim as General Manager – Corporate Communications.

Prior to this, he was associated with Biocon Biologics as Senior Director – Global Communications.

Ramkrishna announced his move on LinkedIn where he said, “I am excited to announce about my new job at Holcim as General Manager - Corporate Communications. Holcim creates progress for people and the environment. Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure, and higher living standards worldwide. Holcim is the parent company of some of the world's most trusted building brands, including ACC Limited, Ambuja Cements Ltd (A Holcim Group Company) and Geocycle.”

Ramkrishna has expertise in developing global strategic communications for Customers (B2C), Peer Group and Industry (B2B), Financial, Regulatory and Internal Audiences. He also has a vast experience in leading Company, Product and Leadership reputation building.

Ramkrishna has previously worked with Sterling and Wilson, Reliance Power, TATA Power, Microsoft, Future Group India and RNA Corp.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)