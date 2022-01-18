ZEEL's Ankit Anthwal moves on

Ankit Anthwal, ZEEL's sales director, has decided to leave the company after a six-year stint. Anthwal took to LinkedIn and shared an update saying he is moving onto a new chapter in his life. His next assignment is not known.

Prior to ZEE, Ankit worked with Star TV Network as a senior executive for 2 years and handled Star Plus and Star Gold. In the past, he has also worked with Reliance Broadcast Network and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

"As I move onto a new chapter in my life, the journey that has led me here is something I’d like to share. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has been an integral part of my life over the last 6 years. This has by far been the longest time I have invested in any organisation and there are quite a few reasons for the same", Anthwal's LinkedIn post read.

"While there are many people who work hard in their professional careers, there are very few places that acknowledge and reward the same. Zee Entertainment was that place for me. With consistent growth and support I flourished within its system. My mentors guided me through the various challenges, my peers motivated me to keep going and my teams’ efforts always ensured we thrived. Thank you Zee, for a rollercoaster ride that has finally reached its conclusion, leaving behind a thrilling experience that I’ll always be thankful for and have fond memories of", he added.

During his tenure at ZEE, Anthwal has worked for Z Marathi/Z Yuva, Z Vajwa and Zee TV/ &TV. Anthwal completed his MBA in Marketing from ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad.

