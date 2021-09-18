ZEEL's Ambesh Tiwari joins Leverage Edu as CMO

Indian study abroad platform Leverage Edu has roped in Ambesh Tiwari as Chief Marketing Officer with effect from September. He will lead the marketing, growth and institutional sales for Leverage Edu.

He joins Leverage Edu from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) where he was Director-Digital Alliances and Partnerships. Prior to this role, he was part of the Office Of The President- Content and International Markets, and Executive Assistant (EA) to CEO, domestic broadcast business.

As EA to CEO, domestic broadcast business, Tiwari drove the streamlining of operations for 46 channels across India improving on arrival time of content. He also set-up and wwned the Review-Mechanisms for the performance for all business clusters of Domestic Broadcast business to ensure the alignment with long range plan (LRP) and competitive performance across all Key performance indicators (KPIs)

He also drove the creation of the three-year strategy plan driven by consumer insights, leading to the incubation of four channels driven across four geographies besides leading the creation of quarterly communication for the Board of Directors.

Tiwari created and evangelised a creative trainee program. He worked closely with the central consumer insights team of creating the 'soul to screen’ model for story telling by understanding multiple cultures and consumer insights.

Prior to ZEEL, he handled corporate strategy at Viacom18 Group CEO Sudhanshu Vats' office. He led the consumer research for the corporate strategy team aiding team secondary researches on live events industry and digital content ecosystem. He also led the initial round of due diligence for acquisition of production houses.

He was also part of Star India for 3.5 years first as trainee and then as content development manager, content engine. He began his career as business development and associate quizmaster at Quizcraft Events and Communication.

Tiwari is an alumnus of University Institute of Technology, RGPV, National Academy of Legal Studies & Research (NALSAR) University Hyderabad, and University of Oxford - Said Business School.

