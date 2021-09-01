Zaggle appoints Arundhoti Banerjee as Chief Operating Officer

FinTech company Zaggle announced the appointment of Arundhoti Banerjee as the Chief Operating Officer today. In her new role at Zaggle, she will be responsible for business development and growth, customer success, user experience and engagement, operations, partnerships et al.

Banerjee is a FinTech expert who has scaled growth-stage companies, contributing immensely to their success propelling them to IPO and beyond. A graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, Arundhoti is a payments and FinTech veteran with more than 15 years of experience. Her expertise lies in business strategy, product development, strategic partnerships and P&L delivery. She has built and managed large teams while heading the digital cross-border payments business at Finablr. She looked after the business strategy, led the product and market launches and forged global strategic partnerships with banks, payment enterprises and FinTechs. Her stellar work has led to the overall expansion and presence of Finablr’s business in 170 countries, with access to 100 million+ mobile wallets. Before Finablr, Arundhoti was the founding member of the B2B FinTech startup in India, LoyltyRewardz wherein she contributed to building strategic partnerships with banks. LoyltyRewardz was later acquired by BillDesk in 2015. In her other previous stints, she worked with marquee banks like Citi and ICICI Bank.

On welcoming Arundhoti to her new role, Raj N, the Founder and Chairman of Zaggle said, “The FinTech industry is set on a new growth trajectory post the Covid era as more enterprises, corporates and SME’s today realize the true power of digital transformation. Given Zaggle’s current base of over 4500 corporate customers, we are beautifully placed to provide a plethora of innovative fintech solutions to these corporations. Arundhoti’s profound expertise in global fintech markets will accelerate Zaggle’s ability to bring value to its corporate customers, merchant partners, bank partners as well as our users. Given Arundhoti’s deep domain expertise in FinTech and digital payments, it is our firm belief that she will play an integral role in scaling, innovating and expansion to new markets.”

Avinash Godkhindi, the MD and CEO of Zaggle said, “I am very pleased that Arundhoti has joined our leadership team at Zaggle. The company has seen exponential growth in the last few years and as we scale, we need to bring in bright, young talent from diverse backgrounds to propel Zaggle to the next level of success. Arundhoti will bring rich and diverse global fintech experience to Zaggle which will add newer perspectives to the growing business. The FinTech industry is witnessing exponential growth and there could not have been a more opportune time than to bring on board one of the rising stars into the Zaggle family. Arundhoti brings to the table a wide-ranging skill set that includes developing innovative products to scaling rapidly. Her profound knowledge of the global financial ecosystem along with strategic expertise will help us design unique products and solutions to meet customer demands.”

Adding to this, Arundhoti Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer of Zaggle, said, “Rapid adoption of technology and evolving consumer preferences are strong drivers of growth for the FinTech industry. Zaggle is very uniquely positioned within the industry with its ecosystem of consumers, corporates and merchants which provides a solid foundation to scale the business further thereby venturing into newer product categories and keeping product innovation at the core. I look forward to working closely with the team, hire exceptional talent and contribute significantly to Zaggle’s exponential growth journey.”

