Xiaomi ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany joins Table Space

In a major industry move, Xiaomi’s ex-CMO Jaskaran Kapany has joined Managed Workspace service provider Table Space, which operates 6 million sqft + of custom-built offices for 250+ premium clients across India. Table Space has brought in Jaskaran at a time when the commercial real estate sector is undergoing a crucial transformation & this is a part of Table Space’s aggressive growth agenda.

“Table Space has witnessed strong growth over the last few years and today we are the largest & most well recognised managed workspace partner for large Enterprise clients in the country. Jaskaran brings with him 2 decades of robust experience in leading marketing efforts for dominant multi-billion $ companies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand & helping us scale up in a critical juncture of our growth,” says Amit Banerji, CEO, Table Space.

“In a very short period of time, Table Space has disrupted & revolutionized the managed workspaces & real estate sector in India. It has some of the biggest Fortune 500 clients on the back of some industry defining work. It is one of the few companies that is focused on a pure play enterprise model & uses ‘Technology’ as a core differentiator to enhance experiences for its clients. I really admire their vision & business model, on the back of which the company has delivered stellar growth in the last few years. This is the right time to scale up & strengthen its brand potential and bolster awareness in the sectors it operates in. I look forward to partnering the team to take Table Space into what promises to be an exciting future” says Jaskaran Singh Kapany.

In a career spanning 2 decades, Jaskaran has held leadership roles within marketing with leading companies such as Xiaomi, India’s largest Smartphone brand; Paytm, India’s largest mobile commerce company & ICICI Prudential- India’s No1 Pvt Life insurance player. He has a strong track record of creating category growth platforms & iconic brands focused on driving behaviour change.

Table Space had raised one the largest private equity rounds in the real estate space, of $325 Million by Hill House Capital, late last year.

