Wunderman Thompson S Asia elevates Raji Ramaswamy & Joy Chauhan

Today, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its new CEO who will helm the consumer durables giant for the next five years. He takes over from Sanjiv Mehta, who has been skippering HUL since 2013. On the occasion, Mehta drafted a letter welcoming Jawa to his role and also announcing his departure from the conglomerate after 31 years with the organisation.

Here is the full text of the letter:

End of an inning I started the day today with gratitude in my heart and prayers on my lips. Today, we announced my inning at Unilever will come to an end at the conclusion of HUL’s AGM on June 26’ 23. It has been a most exhilarating ride of 31 years of which for 21 years I have had the privilege of serving Unilever’s businesses in 25 countries in various parts of the world as the CEO. Serving the business in South Asia including Hindustan Unilever as the CEO / Executive Chairman / President for the last ten years has been an honor of a lifetime. It has been one of the longest tenures in the illustrious history of Hindustan Unilever. I also had the privilege of being the first incumbent CEO of HUL to be on the Executive Board (Unilever Leadership Executive) of Unilever.

Unilever is not just another company but an institution where values and purpose are center stage. It is a beacon of diversity and inclusion. It is a company where creating a positive impact on the environment and society is as integral as building a brand. It is a company with perhaps the largest footprint in the world whose brands are available in more countries than the members of the United Nations. I want to start by thanking my teams in the Philippines, North Africa & Middle East and last but not the least my team in South Asia and India for giving me their best. My stints in different countries and regions had its fair share of challenges. In the early years of this millennium, I took over as the Chairman and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. We turned around a business which was reeling and in deep trouble into one of the finest companies in the country while delivering mid-teens growth. In the Philippines during my tenure as the CEO and Chairman of Unilever Philippines Inc we fought a pitched battle and took over leadership of the biggest category from our archrival in what has gone down in marketing folklore as one of the finest victories. During my time as Chairman of Unilever - North Africa and Middle East we navigated the financial crisis and the Arab spring and despite the massive crisis in the region, delivered market beating double digit growth over the 5 years.

In India, during the last 10 years, we added Euro 4 billion (Rs 32,000 crores) to our turnover increasing it by 2.3X. We improved our EBITDA margin by 860 bps and EBITDA by 3.5X in the last ten years. The market capitalization increased by 5X to over $ 70 billion which is more than the market cap of many global FMCG companies including Kraft Heinz, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Colgate and many more. Just the market cap increase in the last 10 years would have made HUL the 10th most valuable company in the country.

It is not just the numbers but the capabilities we have built to reinvent the Company. Winning in Many Indias (WiMI) strategy recognizes the heterogeneity of India and has given us significant competitive edge and is hard to replicate. We have taken the science and art of Market Development (or Market Making) to a new level altogether. Today, these new segments constitute over 20% of our turnover. ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda is a great example of a legacy company re-inventing itself with data and technology. Our Shikhar app has been adopted by 1.1 million retailers. Our Dapada factory has been recognized as a lighthouse factory by World Economic Forum for Industry 4.0, the first in FMCG and is the first factory across industries in the country to be recognized as lighthouse for sustainability. Our Jarvis model allows us to optimize different variables using Bayesian modelling. From a linear value chain, HUL is becoming a web of eco systems.

Our purpose driven brands have changed behaviors at scale and are a great example of being a force for good. The women in management have increased from under 20% to 45% and we are on course to becoming a gender balanced management by 2025. We are now focusing our energies on the front line and with the blue collars. Hindustan Unilever Foundation working in thousands of villages together with our partners has created a water potential of over 2 trillion liters, enough to meet the drinking water needs of the entire adult population for over one year. Our iconic Suvidha centers in the slums of Mumbai provide a life of dignity to lakhs of slum dwellers. Our Project Shakti has added over 1.5 lakh women micro entrepreneurs in deep rural areas. Our Prabhat initiative which we launched 10 years back has positively impacted over 9 million individuals in rural areas. The Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital which we created by converting an old oil tanker into a hospital ship plies across different islands in Bangladesh and has provided healthcare to over a million people.

My story is the story of an amazing team who have worked with passion, commitment, perseverance, and loyalty. I am extremely proud of each one of them for giving their best. Our philosophy of aligning with the national agenda under a simple but profound principle of ‘what is good for India is good for HUL’ has held us in good stead. I will go with a comfort that our business today is much stronger than ever before and our impact on the country & society much larger.

My gratitude to each one of my team members and to those who are no longer in my team / in the company today but have worked with me. I doff my hat to my ‘dream team’. I would also like to thank the people who preceded us for the foundations they laid on which we have strengthened and continued to build this great company. I would like to welcome my successor, Rohit Jawa. I am sure under him new records will be set and the business will go further and higher.

I am excitedly looking forward to my next inning. I am reminded of Robert Frost’s famous lines …. “Miles to go before I sleep”. In the next few months, I will have an opportunity to meet many of my team members in different locations, to thank them and give them a big hug. God Bless!