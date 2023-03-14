Wunderman Thompson S Asia elevates Raji Ramaswamy & Joy Chauhan
While Ramaswamy is now Chief Growth Officer, Chauhan has been named Chief Client Officer
Wunderman Thompson South Asia has elevated Raji Ramaswamy to Chief Growth Officer and Joy Chauhan to Chief Client Officer. They will be maintaining their current responsibilities.
With over 25 years in marketing and brand management, Raji currently serves as CEO of Wunderman Thompson India’s group company Contract India.
Joy heads the Delhi office, which has historically been the largest office in the region and is responsible for the growth of the agency’s brands, people and its business. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has helped build numerous global and Indian brands and businesses, across geographies.
Commenting on the new appointments, Shams Jasani, CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia, commented, “Raji and Joy’s appointments come at a time when we can drive positive impact for our clients and their businesses, delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. Both are leaders with a proven track record of providing positive business solutions for clients and teams and demonstrating their ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth. With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, and being uniquely poised to provide integrated solutions to our clients, we are on an ambitious growth trajectory with Raji and Joy as enablers to chart the best course for the next growth phase.”
Raji and Joy will assume their new roles commencing March. Both will continue to report to Shams Jasani.
Luminous Power Technologies CMO Ruchika Gupta moves on
Gupta was with the company for nearly 7 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Luminous Power Technologies' Chief Marketing Officer Ruchika Gupta has stepped down after a 7-year stint.
Gupta shared the development via a LinkedIn post.
She was earlier with Kantar and Microsoft.
Gupta had a 7-year stint at Nokia India too. She was also with Nestle India.
In her post, Gupta says she will share more on her new role soon.
Ammar Millwala joins Aditya Birla Capital as Head - Integrated Media
He was earlier Partner at Mindshare
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 10:15 AM | 1 min read
Mindshare’s Ammar Millwala has joined Aditya Birla Capital as Head - Integrated Media. Sources have confirmed the development to exchange4media.
He joined Mindshare as Partner in April 2022.
At Mindshare, Millwala was leading traditional and digital investments for Disney Star.
Prior to that, he was with IdeateLabs as Vice President, Media.
In his new role, Millwala will lead traditional and digital media for Aditya Birla Capital Limited. His focus will be on driving efficiencies and effectiveness of media investments of Aditya Birla Capital and its subsidiaries.
Chandrahas Shetty joins MediaMath as Director - Partnerships
Shetty previously worked as Sales Head at Oracle Advertising
By Nilanjana Basu | Mar 13, 2023 9:37 AM | 1 min read
Chandrahas Shetty has joined MediaMath as Director - Partnerships after a recent stint as Sales Head at Oracle Advertising.
Shetty confirmed this news with exchange4media, saying that his new role entails managing strategic partnerships that are integrated with the company's DSP platform. He aims to leverage existing long-term partnerships and enhance the company’s relationships with data and adtech partners to drive increased value for its buying platform and clients.
Shetty has previously worked in leadership roles at Disney+Hotstar and Times Internet. He has been a part of the industry for over 12 years.
India TV’s marketing head Nikhil Mathur quits
Mathur has been with the network since January 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 8:11 AM | 1 min read
Nikhil Mathur, Head of Marketing, India TV, has stepped down, as per media reports.
He joined India TV in January 2021 after a 3-year stint at TV9.
He has also worked with other media houses like Zee News and PTC Punjab Network.
Mathur has 15 years of experience in the marketing, brand and events domain.
Vishal Singh joins Xapads Media as Country Head-India
Singh most recently served as India GM and Global Marketing Head for Moca Technology Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 7:19 AM | 2 min read
Programmatic Adtech platform Xapads Media has appointed veteran marketing expert and business leader Vishal Singh as the Country Head for the India market. In this role, Vishal will be responsible for creating new business opportunities and continuing strong relationships with the existing clients.
Expressing his excitement on joining Xapads, Vishal said,“I am thrilled to join Xapads which is clearly at the forefront of the adtech space. My past experiences have given me a deep understanding of what it takes to make an impact in the market. In this new role, I will be able to put my skills and knowledge to work in order to help the company achieve new milestones. It's an exciting time for the industry, and I'm looking forward to being part of the change that's coming”.
With over 22 years of experience in brand management, digital marketing, business strategy and media strategy development, Vishal has played a crucial role in launching Telecom and Media brand portfolios across different markets in India. He has worked with some of the leading companies in India, including Idea Cellular, Big FM, Spice Group, and Mindshare. He most recently served as India GM and Global Marketing Head for Moca Technology Limited.
Commenting on his appointment, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media, said,“We are delighted to welcome Vishal to our team. He will play an instrumental role in new business development, client management, strategic partnerships and assist Xapads with its next growth phase. Through his diverse marketing and brand building experiences, as well as his leadership skills, he will be an important asset to the company as it strives to strengthen its leadership position in the region.”
Adding to this Ramneek Chadha, Chief Operating Officer, Xapads Media, said, “We believe in creating a better future for our customers, advertisers, and users and Vishal brings in a whole gamut of expertise and we are hopeful that collectively we will be able to provide an unparalleled experience to our clients.”
Vishal has been part of multiple award-winning brand campaigns and his customer-centric approach has helped him to create lasting relationships with brands and agencies throughout his career. By prioritizing the needs and desires of his clients, Vishal has been able to achieve outstanding results
Alok Pandey, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Xapads Media, said, “His in-depth understanding of the Indian market will bring a new outlook to the organization. Furthermore, his outstanding leadership abilities and capacity to foster enduring connections will prove to be extremely advantageous to our team”.
Tech Mahindra names Mohit Joshi as MD & CEO designate
Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys where he was the President
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 12:24 PM | 2 min read
The Board of Tech Mahindra announced Mohit Joshi as the MD & CEO designate of Tech Mahindra. Mohit will take over as MD & CEO when CP Gurnani retires on 19th December 2023. He will join Tech Mahindra well before that date to allow for sufficient transition time.
Mohit Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he was the President of the company. Mohit has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software & consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses.
At Infosys, Mohit was Head of the Global Financial Services & Healthcare and Software businesses, which included Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI / Automation portfolio. Mohit also led Sales Operations and Transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He was also responsible for the company’s internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.
Mohit has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.
In 2014, Mohit joined the prestigious Young Global Leader program at the World Economic Forum, Davos and is also a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Previously, Mohit has also held the office of the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).
Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment bank. Mohit has lived and worked in Asia, America and Europe and currently lives with his wife and two daughters in London.
T. N. Manoharan, Chairperson of the Tech Mahindra NRC said, “Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company”.
Commenting on his appointment, Mohit Joshi said, “Tech Mahindra’s growth journey has been remarkable. I am delighted to be joining the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to working closely with all the associates, partners, and customers to achieve new milestones, make a positive difference and #Risetogether.”
We added Rs 32,000 crores to HUL's turnover in India in the last 10 years: Sanjiv Mehta
As Rohit Jawa takes over as the new HUL CEO, the outgoing chief exec. Sanjiv Mehta penned a farewell note, looking back at the milestones of the conglomerate during his tenure
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 5:05 PM | 6 min read
Today, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa as its new CEO who will helm the consumer durables giant for the next five years. He takes over from Sanjiv Mehta, who has been skippering HUL since 2013. On the occasion, Mehta drafted a letter welcoming Jawa to his role and also announcing his departure from the conglomerate after 31 years with the organisation.
Here is the full text of the letter:
End of an inning I started the day today with gratitude in my heart and prayers on my lips. Today, we announced my inning at Unilever will come to an end at the conclusion of HUL’s AGM on June 26’ 23. It has been a most exhilarating ride of 31 years of which for 21 years I have had the privilege of serving Unilever’s businesses in 25 countries in various parts of the world as the CEO. Serving the business in South Asia including Hindustan Unilever as the CEO / Executive Chairman / President for the last ten years has been an honor of a lifetime. It has been one of the longest tenures in the illustrious history of Hindustan Unilever. I also had the privilege of being the first incumbent CEO of HUL to be on the Executive Board (Unilever Leadership Executive) of Unilever.
Unilever is not just another company but an institution where values and purpose are center stage. It is a beacon of diversity and inclusion. It is a company where creating a positive impact on the environment and society is as integral as building a brand. It is a company with perhaps the largest footprint in the world whose brands are available in more countries than the members of the United Nations. I want to start by thanking my teams in the Philippines, North Africa & Middle East and last but not the least my team in South Asia and India for giving me their best. My stints in different countries and regions had its fair share of challenges. In the early years of this millennium, I took over as the Chairman and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. We turned around a business which was reeling and in deep trouble into one of the finest companies in the country while delivering mid-teens growth. In the Philippines during my tenure as the CEO and Chairman of Unilever Philippines Inc we fought a pitched battle and took over leadership of the biggest category from our archrival in what has gone down in marketing folklore as one of the finest victories. During my time as Chairman of Unilever - North Africa and Middle East we navigated the financial crisis and the Arab spring and despite the massive crisis in the region, delivered market beating double digit growth over the 5 years.
In India, during the last 10 years, we added Euro 4 billion (Rs 32,000 crores) to our turnover increasing it by 2.3X. We improved our EBITDA margin by 860 bps and EBITDA by 3.5X in the last ten years. The market capitalization increased by 5X to over $ 70 billion which is more than the market cap of many global FMCG companies including Kraft Heinz, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Colgate and many more. Just the market cap increase in the last 10 years would have made HUL the 10th most valuable company in the country.
It is not just the numbers but the capabilities we have built to reinvent the Company. Winning in Many Indias (WiMI) strategy recognizes the heterogeneity of India and has given us significant competitive edge and is hard to replicate. We have taken the science and art of Market Development (or Market Making) to a new level altogether. Today, these new segments constitute over 20% of our turnover. ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda is a great example of a legacy company re-inventing itself with data and technology. Our Shikhar app has been adopted by 1.1 million retailers. Our Dapada factory has been recognized as a lighthouse factory by World Economic Forum for Industry 4.0, the first in FMCG and is the first factory across industries in the country to be recognized as lighthouse for sustainability. Our Jarvis model allows us to optimize different variables using Bayesian modelling. From a linear value chain, HUL is becoming a web of eco systems.
Our purpose driven brands have changed behaviors at scale and are a great example of being a force for good. The women in management have increased from under 20% to 45% and we are on course to becoming a gender balanced management by 2025. We are now focusing our energies on the front line and with the blue collars. Hindustan Unilever Foundation working in thousands of villages together with our partners has created a water potential of over 2 trillion liters, enough to meet the drinking water needs of the entire adult population for over one year. Our iconic Suvidha centers in the slums of Mumbai provide a life of dignity to lakhs of slum dwellers. Our Project Shakti has added over 1.5 lakh women micro entrepreneurs in deep rural areas. Our Prabhat initiative which we launched 10 years back has positively impacted over 9 million individuals in rural areas. The Lifebuoy Friendship Hospital which we created by converting an old oil tanker into a hospital ship plies across different islands in Bangladesh and has provided healthcare to over a million people.
My story is the story of an amazing team who have worked with passion, commitment, perseverance, and loyalty. I am extremely proud of each one of them for giving their best. Our philosophy of aligning with the national agenda under a simple but profound principle of ‘what is good for India is good for HUL’ has held us in good stead. I will go with a comfort that our business today is much stronger than ever before and our impact on the country & society much larger.
My gratitude to each one of my team members and to those who are no longer in my team / in the company today but have worked with me. I doff my hat to my ‘dream team’. I would also like to thank the people who preceded us for the foundations they laid on which we have strengthened and continued to build this great company. I would like to welcome my successor, Rohit Jawa. I am sure under him new records will be set and the business will go further and higher.
I am excitedly looking forward to my next inning. I am reminded of Robert Frost’s famous lines …. “Miles to go before I sleep”. In the next few months, I will have an opportunity to meet many of my team members in different locations, to thank them and give them a big hug. God Bless!
