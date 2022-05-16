Wunderman Thompson Mumbai appoints Anurag Tandon as Managing Partner

Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Anurag Tandon as its Managing Partner to lead its Mumbai operations, effective 16th May 2022.

In his new role, Tandon will focus on growing the client base in Mumbai and closely work with teams on providing business solutions for brands by leveraging the agency’s capabilities of creative, technology, strategic consultancy, commerce and data-driven experience and design.

Tandon joins Wunderman Thompson from DDB Mudra where he served as Managing Partner heading the Mumbai and Ahmedabad operations focused on driving top-line growth and delivering profitability. He was also Global Brand Director for Unilever’s Ice Cream business – responsible for developing integrated brand strategies and communication plans in markets across SEA, NAMET and LATAM.

Commenting on the appointment, Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, said, “Mumbai is one of our strongest offices and with our focus on being the strategic partner for our clients across the brand and consumer experience ecosystem, we are delighted to onboard Anurag at this critical juncture to augment growth for our clients and teams. With his strong track record of achieving business targets and vast experience across diverse categories and brands, we are convinced that he will be able to accelerate the momentum we have and achieve great success.”

On taking up his new role at Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, Tandon, said, “The constant evolution of consumer journeys poses a constant challenge for clients. There is a need for integration of services and providing experiences around the brand which Wunderman Thompson is uniquely poised to deliver. With WT’s traditional strength of long-term client partnerships, I’m excited about the next leg of the agency journey, by embracing the need to look at brands much more holistically and building on the strong fundamentals that WT has always stood for.”

