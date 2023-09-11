WPP appoints Andrew Scott to the board as Executive Director
'This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company,' said WPP CEO Mark Read
WPP (LSE/NYSE:WPP) announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Scott, has been appointed as an Executive Director to the Board of WPP, with immediate effect.
Andrew joined WPP in 1999 as Director of Corporate Development. He held a number of other senior roles including Chief Operating Officer for Europe before being appointed global Chief Operating Officer in 2018.
Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, said: “Andrew brings to the Board a deep understanding of our business from his 24 years with WPP and the significant contribution he has made to our success during that time.”
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “This appointment recognises the key role that Andrew plays in the company and the importance of continuously improving our operational effectiveness.”
Arjun Paramhans is India Director, Strategy & Influencer Management for AnyTag
Paramhans joins from Verse Innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 10:27 AM | 2 min read
AnyMind Group, a Tokyo-based technology company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, creator monetisation and e-commerce solutions has announced the appointment of Arjun Paramhans as India Director, Strategy & Influencer Management for AnyTag, the influencer marketing platform.
Arjun brings with him over 13 years of rich experience as a seasoned marketer, having worked across startups, digital agencies and broadcast media giants such as Dentsu Webchutney, BIG FM and Viacom18. He has led award-winning social media initiatives, creative communication, partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns for esteemed brands like Red Bull, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Airtel and more.
In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Arjun played a pivotal role in driving the digital revenue, product monetization and creative solutions.
Rubeena Singh, Country Manager - India & MENA of AnyMind Group said, "We are thrilled to welcome Arjun to the AnyMind team. His impressive credentials and expertise in creator growth and brand solutions aligns with our goal of bringing only the best talent towards achieving leadership in influencer marketing in India, like we have successfully done across other markets."
Expressing his excitement about joining AnyMind Group, Arjun said, "It’s amazing to be part of a technology-led organization like AnyMind Group, which has a stellar reputation for being leaders in the influencer marketing space across Southeast Asia and East Asia. I’m excited to be at the forefront of AnyTag’s India growth story as we look to achieve dominance in this market as well."
AnyMind Group acquired POKKT, a leading mobile advertising platform in 2020 and entered the Indian market. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its offerings in the Indian market, including its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag.
Raj Nayak appointed to the advisory board of YAAP
YAAP is a specialised content and influencer marketing company
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 10:24 AM | 3 min read
YAAP, a specialised content and influencer marketing company, proudly announces the addition of Raj Nayak to its advisory board. Raj Nayak, the former Chief Operating Officer of Viacom18, will play a pivotal role in guiding YAAP's strategic initiatives for growth and expansion across regions.
The appointment of Raj Nayak, a distinguished veteran of the media and entertainment industry, underscores YAAP's commitment to its ambitious long-term goals and rapid growth plan.
Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP, expressed his delight at the collaboration, saying, "It's an absolute pleasure to have Raj Nayak join YAAP's advisory board. Raj's rich legacy and extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry will be instrumental in driving YAAP's strategic growth and expansion plans in the coming months. His addition to the board aligns perfectly with our ongoing expansion across regions, key leadership appointments, and our relentless pursuit of product and service excellence."
Raj Nayak's illustrious career spans over three decades, during which he has founded and held leadership positions at some of the world's largest media and entertainment companies, including Star TV and NDTV. His most recent role as the Chief Operating Officer at Viacom18 saw him spearheading some of the network's most iconic shows and properties. Following his celebrated tenure at Viacom18, Nayak ventured into a new domain with House of Cheer, a full-service happiness and technology hub specializing in creation, curation, and consultancy, where he serves as the Managing Director.
Commenting on his new role, Raj Nayak shared, "Embodying its philosophy of 'Built For Now,' YAAP has successfully harnessed content, data, and technology to deliver immense value to its clients, establishing itself as a dominant player in the industry. YAAP's promising roadmap for growth and expansion in the coming years, driven by innovation and strategic expansion into new markets, resonates with my business philosophy. It presents us with an exciting opportunity to break new ground together."
YAAP has been on a trajectory of strategic growth, with recent additions such as Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, the former UAE Ambassador to India, to their advisory board, as well as key leadership appointments across India and GCC. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Tagger Media, a leading US-based influencer marketing platform. These developments follow YAAP's acquisition of Crayons Communications, a renowned advertising agency in the Middle East, and an impressive financial performance, including a remarkable 97% increase in top-line growth and a fivefold rise in profitability for FY21-22. YAAP's prestigious client portfolio includes industry leaders such as NPCI, Visit Dubai, IndusInd, Lufthansa, SBI Cards, Disney, Apparel Group, MPL, Amazon, and Square Enix.
Morris Garages India names Abhishek Malhotra as Marketing Lead for EV business
Malhotra was earlier with Unacademy
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
Morris Garages India has appointed Abhishek Malhotra as its Marketing Lead for the EV business. The news was shared by Malhotra on his LinkedIn handle.
Malhotra was earlier with Unacademy as the education platform's Associate Director for Brand Marketing. He was with the company from September 2021 to July 2023.
He has in the past worked with companies such as Maruti Suzuki India, where he was the Brand Manager for Swift and Alto.
ET elevates Pranab Dhal Samanta, Mallika Rodrigues and Vinay Pandey
Samanta named Executive Editor of Politics, Rodrigues and Pandey to be Assistant Executive Editors
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 7:01 PM | 1 min read
The Economic Times has elevated Vinay Pandey, Mallika Rodrigues and Pranab Dhal Samanta to different profiles, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.
Samanta will now become Executive Editor of Politics at ET. He has earlier worked with publications like the Times of India, The Print, Indian Express and more, mainly focusing on the political beat.
Rodrigues, who has been associated with the publication for more than 20 years, will now take over as Assistant Executive Editor.
Pandey will now also take charge as Assistant Executive Editor. He too has been a part of The Economic Times for more than two decades under various roles.
Dheeraj Sinha quits Publicis Groupe India
Sinha was Co-Chief Executive, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, BBH India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 5:25 PM | 3 min read
Publicis Groupe India today announced that Dheeraj Sinha, will be stepping down from his roles of Co-Chief Executive, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman, BBH India. After a successful seven years with the Groupe, Sinha is exploring other opportunities. He will be with the Groupe till the end of October and in the coming months, will continue working closely with Rajdeepak Das who leads Leo Burnett India as Co-CEO, in addition to holding the position of Chair, of the Publicis Groupe South Asia Creative Council.
Sinha joined the Groupe as Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett India, and has played multiple roles within the Groupe – from leading Strategy to leading Leo Burnett as Chief Executive Officer in partnership with Rajdeepak Das. Under their leadership, Leo Burnett India has grown tremendously with some of the best and most reputed clients entrusting the agency with their business. It is also home to some of the best talent, strong culture, and most awards across domestic, regional, and global levels. As Chairman of BBH, Sinha has played a pivotal role in strengthening BBH with the new leadership of Himanshu Saxena and Parixit Bhattacharya, a growing roster of top clients, and continuing with the unmatched creative pedigree.
Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, of Publicis Groupe said, “ Thanks to Dheeraj’s leadership, Leo Burnett India is one of the most dynamic agencies and at the very top today. It is a powerhouse of creativity, talent, and pathbreaking advertising that solves for clients’ biggest challenges and unlocks growth while BBH India has been refreshed and put on a firm growth trajectory. After seven years with the company, Dheeraj would like to embark on a new challenge. I thank him for his energy and contribution and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. He will be missed! We will build further on the solid foundation that has been put in place.”
Dheeraj Sinha said, “It’s been a dream run for me at the Publicis Groupe for the last 7 years. Together, we built Leo Burnett to be the No.1 agency in India and No.2 in Asia. I always dreamt of building a large, successful organisation where people came together do the best work of their lifetime. I think we got that feeling on our floors. We won more awards than we could celebrate, we won the biggest pitches, and served the best coffee in town. BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health reverbed with the same winning energy. In Raj, I found a partnership that’s forever. Thanks to Anupriya for all her support, my leadership team, all the client partners and everyone in the agencies who walked in everyday to be the best in the world, bar none! I leave with a heavy heart but great confidence that this transformation is forever. I’ll always be cheering for my people who turned me into a leader!”
Rajdeepak Das said, " In partnership with Dheeraj, we have built iconic agency brands that stand for modern purposeful advertising and taken Leo Burnett to the top position. I have really enjoyed my time with Dheeraj who’s dynamic, enterprising, and full of ideas. I wish him nothing but the best for his future endeavours.And hope to build further on the success of our creative agency brands, continuing our new business momentum and carrying on our rich legacy of inspiring, uplifting, very human creative work.”
United Breweries names Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO
Gupta has over two decades of leadership experience
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 11:16 AM | 1 min read
United Breweries has appointed Vivek Gupta as Managing Director and CEO for five years.
He has been appointed as an additional director on the board.
Gupta has over two decades of leadership experience with P&G.
The appointment will be subject to approval of the shareholders.
Swiggy's Anuj Rathi moves on after 7-yr stint
Rathi has stepped down as SVP, Revenue and Growth
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Swiggy's Anuj Rathi has stepped down as SVP, Revenue and Growth. He was with the food delivery platform for 7 years.
Before Swiggy, Rathi was with Snapdeal as AVP-Product Management.
He has also been previously associated with eCommerce companies like Walmart and Flipkart.
