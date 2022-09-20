Wavemaker India designates Vishal Jacob as Chief Transformation Officer

Wavemaker India, the media agency from GroupM, today announced Vishal Jacob as the Chief Transformation Officer. Vishal will take on the additional responsibility of Chief Transformation officer in addition to his existing role of Chief Digital Officer.

In this extended role, Vishal will work with office heads and business leads to structure and create diverse skillsets within business teams to manage current and future business requirements. He will also work along with practice leads to break silos and create more cross functional teams to deliver unified solutions to clients, one of Wavemaker’s key focus areas. Vishal will also work on strengthening existing capabilities beyond digital and incubate new ones that will make Wavemaker future ready for the challenges ahead.

Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “The environment around us is rapidly changing and we need to continuously upskill ourselves to lead this change so that we continue to bring unique and innovative solutions for our clients. With Vishal taking over the additional responsibility of transformation, we will be better placed to craft customised strategic initiatives, particularly related to digitalization and driving company culture.”

Speaking on this new role, Vishal Jacob said, “Consumer behaviour and the media landscape is forever evolving. Embracing these changes through a culture of agility becomes critical for success. Driving this transformation at an organizational level is highly challenging yet very exciting and I am looking forward to it.”

Vishal started his digital journey with GroupM in 2005. He has led and assisted clients across industries (Auto, FMCG, Telco, Media & Retail) in their digital transformation journey hinging it on creating a connected ecosystem of paid, owned & earned properties. Vishal is also authored a book ‘Connecting with Yourself: Why we think, feel and act the way we do’. He is a certified coach from ICF with further specialization in transactional analysis and NLP, and he continues to nurture and coach talent to prep them for leadership roles.

