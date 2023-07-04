Visa appoints Rishi Chhabra as VP, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring, India and S Asia

Visa has announced the appointment of Rishi Chhabra as Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A), India and South Asia.

In this role, he will lead the Merchant Acquiring and CyberSource strategy and its implementation in India and South Asia. He will be instrumental in charting the strategic direction for and leading the local MS&A teams for Visa in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Prior to joining Visa, Rishi has held executive leadership positions at companies like Fiserv (erstwhile First Data Corp.), PayPal and JP Morgan. Rishi is a proud alumnus of Visa, having previously spent over 3 years as a Business Leader in the US Small Business Product team. In his most recent role at Fiserv, he served as Country Head and General Manager for the India and Sri Lanka markets. Shailesh Paul, who till recently led the Merchant Sales & Acquiring team for India and South Asia, has now moved to Singapore in the role of Vice President, Global Small Business Solutions for Visa.

“I am delighted to welcome Rishi to the Visa family. With over two decades of experience across the financial services and payments sectors, Rishi brings a strong multidisciplinary background to his role in Visa. His expertise will help in spearheading various strategic client-centric initiatives and strengthening the digital payments acceptance ecosystem in India and South Asia”, said Sandeep Ghosh, Visa’s Group Country Manager, India & South Asia.

“I am excited to join a dynamic global leader like Visa and feel energised to take over this role. Given the accelerated adoption of digital payments in the country and the subcontinent, I feel there is no better time than now for the brand’s promise to deliver an inclusive, sustainable and secure approach to empower people, businesses, partners and customers,” said Rishi Chhabra, Visa’s newly appointed Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring (MS&A), India and South Asia.

