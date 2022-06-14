Vineeta Vora joins GoKwik's as Senior Director - Products

GoKwik, an e-commerce enablement company, has onboarded Vineeta Vora as Senior Director, Products. Vora has over 15 years of experience in building and scaling various lines of B2B and B2C products across the Banking and e-commerce industries, the company said. At GoKwik, she will be leading the checkout and payment products. Vora is focused on scaling and building products to enhance consumers’ checkout and payment experience on various e-commerce platforms.

“Before joining GoKwik, Vora worked with Amazon and built and scaled one of the industries’ defining consumer credit products that had scaled from zero to a couple of million users in a short span of time. Prior to Amazon, Vineeta was responsible for identifying organic and inorganic product expansion opportunities at Zafin for their banking product suite. Earlier Vineeta led multiple consulting and product development initiatives at Ericsson and SAP. She is an MBA from IIM-Lucknow,” they said.

Talking about her new role, Vineeta Vora said “I strongly believe in GoKwik’s mission of becoming a leading e-commerce enabler in the country by reimagining the shopping experience for consumers on various e-commerce platforms. E-commerce in India is expanding at an intense speed and will continue to gain a larger share of the market in the coming future. Providing a superior shopping experience will prove pivotal for the growth of these brands. In a short span, Gokwik has already garnered a significant market presence by building a full stack of e-commerce enablement solutions that brands are immensely benefiting from. I look forward to this opportunity and together strengthening GoKwik’s product portfolio suite.”

Welcoming Vineeta, Chirag Taneja, CEO and Cofounder, GoKwik said ”Vineeta brings a wealth of experience and insights from building large-scale disruptive businesses from the ground up and scaling them to sustainable business models. With her expertise in driving innovation and customer growth, we are confident of enhanced product innovations that will set the roadmap for the next phase of our growth.”

