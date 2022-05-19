Vinay Thadani named CEO of Vishal Fabrics

Vishal Fabrics Limited has announced the promotion of Vinay Thadani as the CEO. He succeeds Brijmohan Chiripal, who relinquished the position with effect from 19th May 2022. Brijmohan Chiripal will continue as a Managing Director on the Board of the Company.

Thadani Joined the Chiripal group of companies in 2017 and acted as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Vishal Fabrics Limited. Mr. Vinay Thadani is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He was responsible for planning, implementing, and managing the company’s finance activities, and improving the efficiency of the business. Mr. Vinay Thadani's unstoppable growth is due to his dedication and enthusiasm for achieving long-term goals, his ability to establish a solid relationship between mission, vision, and organizational goals, his ability to anticipate and navigate problems, and his humanitarian efforts.

Commenting on the recent development, Brijmohan Chiripal, Managing Director, said, “We are delighted to elevate Mr. Vinay as the CEO of Vishal Fabrics. His rich experience in the Denim Industry space coupled with his expertise in building long-term partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth strategy. His exceptional abilities in Corporate Banking, Finance, Risk Analysis, and other operational disciplines have constantly aided the organization's equitable financial orientation. Given his strong understanding of our business and proven ability to generate outcomes in our market, we feel he will be the perfect leader to take on this responsibility.”

On the Appointment, Vinay Thadani said, “I am honored to accept this new challenge and committed to exceeding our customers’, partners’, workers’, and other stakeholders’ high expectations for VFL. I am privileged to be given the opportunity to scale this to the next level. My continuous engagement with Mr. Brijmohan Chiripal and the Board of Vishal Fabrics gives me confidence that Vishal Fabrics is the long-term home for achieving my professional goals.”

