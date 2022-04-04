Vikram Lalvani named MD & CEO, Sterling Holidays

Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited has appointed Vikram Lalvani as the new Managing Director and CEO of the company with effect from 1st April, 2022.

After seven years of overseeing various strategic responsibilities at Sterling, which included, Customer Engagement, Revenue maximization, Hotel Sales and Resort Operations, Lalvani will be taking on the role of Managing Director of Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd, a post which was effectively held by Ramesh Ramanathan since 2011, who will now continue to guide the company as its Chairman.

As CMD for Sterling, Ramesh Ramanathan has been instrumental in steering the company’s turn-around and making it profitable and establishing the Sterling Brand in the Leisure Holiday space. During his time, he has also transformed the company from being a major player only in the time-share segment to a strong Leisure Hospitality player across all customer segment. Over the past decade, Sterling has expanded its footprint from 10 resorts to over 38 resorts with over 2,500 rooms, spread across hills, beaches, jungles, rivers, heritage, pilgrimage and drive-to locations, pan-India.

Continuing to serve the company as the Chairman, Ramesh Ramanathan, said, “I am extremely pleased on the appointment of Vikram as Managing Director & CEO, to lead Sterling towards newer avenues. I look forward to working with him towards our common vision of making Sterling the No. 1 Leisure Hospitality brand in India. On behalf of the board and the team, we are confident that Vikram’s vast experience in the hospitality industry will be a huge advantage for us. His energy, passion and eye for detail will also boost the team in delivering exceptional services and make Sterling the preferred brand for our guests. I congratulate him and wish him all the best for his next chapter.”

Commenting on his new role, Lalvani said, “I am honoured to be given this responsibility. We will continue on the growth path set for us and drive to double our inventory and footprint to over 5,000+ rooms by 2025. With focus on Digitization, we will bring innovation in services for our guests and create a unique place for Sterling in the leisure space. I look forward to further strengthening the brand and building market leadership in the coming years.”

In his previous role as COO, of Sterling Holidays, Lalvani has been responsible for successfully strengthening the preferred partners’ network, launching new revenue focused projects, spearheading the expansion plans across the country which now includes 38 plus resorts in operation and many more in the pipeline.

