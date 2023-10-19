Vidyadhar Kale joins Wavemaker as Executive Director, Client Leadership

Former Group Editor of NDTV, Srinivasan Jain, has joined News24 as Consulting Editor.

He will be anchoring a weekly show, Dateline India, a mix of ground reportage and interviews with key newsmakers.

Jain worked for NDTV since 1995. He was the network's Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV's business channel Profit. He has also authored op-ed columns for the Business Standard.

His exit came close on the heels of NDTV's acquisition by the Adani Group. Back in November 2022, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, also stepped down.

He is currently an adjunct faculty at O.P. Jindal Global University.

Jain was the anchor of NDTV’s popular programmes, like Reality Check, Truth vs Hype and more.

He confirmed his new stint on X. His tweet said, “Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview-based show on @news24tvchannel."

The senior journalist has had a long and illustrious career in journalism. He is known for his in-depth analysis, sharp interviewing skills, and incisive reporting. He joined NDTV and became one of the prominent faces of the channel.

Jain has worked on various investigative and political shows. He is particularly known for his show "Truth vs Hype," which delves into critical issues with a focus on uncovering the truth behind complex matters.

Throughout his career, Jain has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to journalism. His work has been appreciated both nationally and internationally.