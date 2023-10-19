Vidyadhar Kale joins Wavemaker as Executive Director, Client Leadership
Prior to this, Kale was with Meta as Global Client Partner
Wavemaker has appointed Vidyadhar Kale as Executive Director, Client Leadership, L’Oréal South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA). Prior to this, Kale was with Meta as Global Client Partner for over 3 years.
Kale made the announcement of his new job update on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Director, Client Leadership at Wavemaker Asia-Pacific!”, his LinkedIn post read.
He is a seasoned expert with over 20 years of experience with people, brands, connections, and businesses. He also worked in various leadership roles in India and Singapore with key brands like Unilever, Mondelez, PepsiCo, J&J, Vodafone, L'Oreal, P&G, Nokia, Samsung, EDB Singapore, DBS Bank, IBM, Coca Cola etc.
Previously, he has also worked with Maxus, Starcom Worldwide, MediaCom, MindShare, and Ogilvy, among others.
Sreenivasan Jain joins News24 as Consulting Editor
Jain was previously with NDTV where he worked from 1995 to 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:19 AM | 2 min read
Former Group Editor of NDTV, Srinivasan Jain, has joined News24 as Consulting Editor.
He will be anchoring a weekly show, Dateline India, a mix of ground reportage and interviews with key newsmakers.
Jain worked for NDTV since 1995. He was the network's Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV's business channel Profit. He has also authored op-ed columns for the Business Standard.
His exit came close on the heels of NDTV's acquisition by the Adani Group. Back in November 2022, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, also stepped down.
He is currently an adjunct faculty at O.P. Jindal Global University.
Jain was the anchor of NDTV’s popular programmes, like Reality Check, Truth vs Hype and more.
He confirmed his new stint on X. His tweet said, “Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview-based show on @news24tvchannel."
Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview based show on @news24tvchannel.— Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) October 18, 2023
Tonight, Palestine's Ambassador to India on the escalating controversy over the bombing of a hospital in Gaza. https://t.co/lTm4fLnMnN
The senior journalist has had a long and illustrious career in journalism. He is known for his in-depth analysis, sharp interviewing skills, and incisive reporting. He joined NDTV and became one of the prominent faces of the channel.
Jain has worked on various investigative and political shows. He is particularly known for his show "Truth vs Hype," which delves into critical issues with a focus on uncovering the truth behind complex matters.
Throughout his career, Jain has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to journalism. His work has been appreciated both nationally and internationally.
Soch Apparels appoints Deepak Mahnot as CMO
Mahnot has over two decades of experience in the marketing domain
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Soch Apparels has named Deepak Mahnot as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new capacity at Soch, Deepak will spearhead the Brand Marketing, CRM, Visual Merchandising, PR, and Customer Experience initiatives, firmly establishing Soch as a leader in the women’s ethnic wear segment in India.
As a marketing veteran with over two decades of experience, Deepak has an impressive track record in elevating brands across diverse industries.
Before joining Soch, Deepak served as the Marketing Director for Vision Express India Operations for over 4 years. Throughout his career, he held key leadership positions at notable organizations like Reliance Infocomm, The Mobile Store, VLCC, and Babyshop (Landmark Group, Dubai).
"I am excited to be joining Soch at such a crucial period, as the brand gears for the next phase of exponential growth. Soch has built a fantastic legacy and is among the most loved brands, constantly evolving with the women in India today. I look forward to helping Soch take the next step forward." shared Deepak.
Vinay Chatlani, MD and CEO of Soch said, “Deepak is a passionate marketer with diverse industry experience across various industries in retail, as well as a keen understanding of how to activate and drive the business with a strategic lens. We welcome Deepak to the Soch family, he will play a critical role in helping to shape the next chapter of Soch.”
Sneha Beriwal moves out of VAHDAM
Beriwal took over as Global CMO in May 2022
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 1:54 PM | 1 min read
Sneha Beriwal has stepped down as the Global CMO of VAHDAM.
Beriwal took over the role in May 2022.
Prior to VAHDAM, she was with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company for nearly two years. Beriwal was with Aditya Birla in different marketing roles between March 2017 and May 2022. She was also with Dabur International as Marketing Manager - Dabur Europe. Beriwal took over the role in May 2022.
She was also with Dabur International as Marketing Manager - Dabur Europe.
DDB’s Aditya Kanthy named CEO of newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services
Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren today named Aditya Kanthy as CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in the region, focusing on talent, cross agency collaboration, and innovation to drive growth in one of the company’s fastest growing markets. The respective creative agencies within the group – DDB, BBDO and TBWA – will maintain their current branding in the Indian market.
Omnicom Advertising Services will bring together the power of Omnicom to provide exceptional integrated solutions to meet the needs of clients in India.The group will capitalize on the top talent housed within its leading networks and work in partnership with other Omnicom agencies, such as Omnicom Media Group, to further strengthen Omnicom’s comprehensive offering in India. Omnicom recently announced the creation of large global capability centers with four campuses out of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurgaon.
“This year India will become the most populous nation on the planet. It is an important growth engine for Omnicom. By centralizing the leadership of three creative powerhouses under Aditya, we will continue to build on our agencies’ strong foundations to deliver a wider breadth of capability and scale for our clients,” says John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Aditya brings deep experience to the newly created Omnicom Advertising Services, and our India operations is primed to thrive under his leadership.”
Kanthy, currently CEO of DDB Mudra Group, began his career in Mudra in 2003 as a strategic planner, taking on various responsibilities over the years including Chief Strategy Officer, a role in which he helped shape India’s most successful independent advertising agency into an Omnicom-owned integrated marketing communications group. As the new leader of Omnicom Advertising Services India, he will further strengthen Omnicom’s presence and ensure all of our capabilities are extended to our top clients.
Speaking about this development, Aditya Kanthy said, “Omnicom is the most creative global network in the world. Our agencies represent the enduring power of creativity to build brands and businesses. I look forward to bringing the might of the Omnicom network to clients in India and continue to attract the best creative talent in one of the most exciting markets in the world.”
Shashwat Sharma elevated to COO of Bharti Airtel
Sharma was previously the Director of Consumer Business and the CEO of Airtel DTH
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
Shashwat Sharma has been reportedly elevated to the post of Chief Operating Officer at Bharti Airtel, said the telecom company on its website and its filings to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
His appointment is in line with the changes the telecom company has made to its management board, said a news report citing the filings. Sharma was heading the Marketing and Consumer Business for Bharti Airtel, and was Chief Executive of Airtel DTH, its linear TV distribution business.
Amit Tripathi will be filling Sharma's position as Director of Marketing and Customer Experience and will join the board. He has been with Airtel for 13 years and has served as the Chief Executive for the telco's Kerala and Tamil Nadu markets previously.
In the changes that took place over the last week, Sharma replaces Sunil Taldar, Director of Operations for the India Business, heading transformation for the telecom company's Africa business.
Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP of Content Marketing
Bhutyani was previously with Vedantu
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 11:59 AM | 3 min read
Audio Series platform Pocket FM today announces the appointment of Vivek Bhutyani as the Vice President of Content Marketing. With over 20 years of experience spanning across various industries, including Media, Telecom, Retail, and Edtech, Vivek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive the company's content marketing strategy and organic growth.
Prior to Pocket FM, Vivek was as an integral part of the Vedantu leadership team. He was dedicated to driving organic growth for Vedantu, where he used to lead the entire YouTube strategy and growth, leading a diverse team of over 100 educators, master teachers, and content production teams and creators.
Vivek Bhutyani's entrepreneurial spirit and strong bias for action are well-evidenced by his impressive track record. He founded Lattukids, where he successfully created a unique and category-leading brand in one of the most challenging segments of the Indian Edtech industry.
Vivek Bhutyani, in expressing his excitement and vision for his new role at Pocket FM, said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"
His remarkable career journey has been characterised by his ability to build products and teams from the ground up, delivering exceptional results in terms of P&L, sales, Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, digital marketing, content marketing, and content creation and distribution at a global scale.
At Pocket FM, Vivek will work closely with Rohan Nayak, Cofounder & CEO and Lalit Gangwar, VP - International growth to drive the international growth charter.
Commenting on his appointment, Lalit Gangwar said, “Vivek’s experience and vision are expected to be instrumental in elevating Pocket FM's position in the audio entertainment space. His passion for results, inclination to challenge the status quo, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be driving forces that align perfectly with Pocket FM's mission to deliver high-quality, engaging audio content to audiences worldwide.”
His educational foundation has equipped him with a strong understanding of business, marketing, and strategy. Vivek Bhutyani's educational background includes an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with specialisations in Marketing, Strategy, Consumer Behavior, and Corporate Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Electronics and Communications from Nirma Institute of Technology.
