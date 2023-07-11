Video commerce enabler Swirl appoints Anand Nanivadekar as SVP for global expansion

Having worked on Glance and Roposo's live commerce initiatives, Anand also comes in with the experience of launching D2C brands and global business development

Swirl, a turnkey video commerce solution for enterprise brands across India and the US, has appointed Anand Nanivadekar to lead global business development. Founded in 2020, Swirl’s live video-selling solutions were quickly adopted by retail brands looking to overcome the physical restrictions of the lockdown. In the last few months, it has grown significantly and expanded into new geographical regions from EMEA to the US.

The key hire is with an aim to scale revenue for a Series A round and fuel large scale growth.

“At the moment, Swirl is seeing a phase of hyper-growth,” says Swirl founder, Kaizad Hansotia. “We want to capitalise on this by bringing in the right talent to steer the revenue ship. As Swirl prepares to strengthen its enterprise relationships and global growth, Anand's expertise and vision will be invaluable.”

Anand spent a decade building international markets at Directi and Affinity.com. In recent years, Anand has led content commerce initiatives at BookMyShow, AR Rahman backed Qyuki and InMobi Group’s Glance Collective. At Qyuki, Anand led India’s first d2c brand incubator, helped setup companies and businesses with prominent influencers. At Glance Collective, Anand was a part of Glance and Roposo’s live commerce initiatives helping launch d2c brands in partnership with film celebrities.

“Swirl’s north star is helping brands build a community of happy customers, by providing a fantastic phygital shopping experience. Via its video sales suite, brands such as Vivo, Lifestyle, Traya, Mulmul are increasing conversions, building a community, an effective d2c channel and importantly reducing cost of customer acquisition. My recent stints helped me understand these vital cogs in the wheel of sustainable e-commerce growth. And while entertainment video apps are facing headwinds for creating commerce opportunities, Swirl’s SaaS product comes in only when a customer is looking to buy on a brand site,” comments Anand.

In 2022 and 2023, Swirl attended Seamless Expo in Dubai, one of the largest events for the Middle East retail industry. Earlier this year, Swirl attended Shoptalk in Las Vegas, as a precursor to its entry into the United States. The brand has already signed clients in both these regions and will now be chasing new milestones more aggressively.

