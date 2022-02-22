VICE’s Virtue appoints Hayden Scott as Senior Creative Director for India

Virtue, the creative agency powered by VICE, has appointed Hayden Scott as Senior Creative Director for India following client growth.

Scott will head up creative stewardship in India and help guide Virtue’s creative vision and excellence. Leading a diverse range of projects and clients, he will be responsible for building Virtue’s positioning as an agency that understands the cultural forces shaping the future.

Scott has more than 15 years’ experience and joins from Famous Innovations where as a founding member he helped it win Independent Agency of the Year seven times running. He has worked across large networks, including DDB, Ogilvy and Hakuhodo, as well as other independents such as Strawberryfrog and Metal Communications.

Virtue’s Executive Creative Director of APAC and Middle East, Ciaran Bonass said: “Hayden's diverse background is exactly what we love about his creative work. At Virtue we feel the best work sits outside of advertising and inside culture, and Hayden brings this with him. He provides a unique lens and approach to creating ideas filled with new perspectives and difference. He has an ability to see cultural tension points, business issues and creative solutions in areas that others don't.”



On his appointment, Scott said: “I am incredibly excited to jump into the trenches with the gang at Virtue and realise this tidal wave of opportunity to create work that is culturally meaningful. The world has changed, the language of communication has changed. Virtue, as a part of the VICE Media Group, is uniquely poised at the centre of this zeitgeist. And I’m here for it.”

The appointment follows former BBH executive Victoria Fernandez joining Virtue’s regional headquarters in Singapore as Business Director with other key hires to be announced shortly.

