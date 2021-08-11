Viacom18 appoints Viraj Raje as the Head of Programming for Colors Marathi

Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Viraj Raje as the Head of Programming for Colors Marathi. He will be responsible for managing the channel’s content strategy and creative framework.

Raje comes with over 25 years of experience in the industry with having led creative teams across Marathi television and films. Prior to joining Colors Marathi, he has worked with Disney+Star India, Reliance – Big Productions, and as a freelance film director, wherein he has revolutionised the Marathi entertainment by creating novel and engaging content.

Welcoming Viraj Raje to Colors Marathi, Ravish Kumar, Head - Regional Entertainment (Kannada and Marathi Clusters), Viacom18 said, “Marathi entertainment, especially on television, caters to audiences with extremely varied preferences – connecting viewers in both urban metros as well as rural parts of the state. Colors Marathi has been paving the path for content that resonates with this diverse audience, bringing stories that are modern yet seeped into the culture of the land. Viraj’s rich experience in the entertainment industry and knowledge about pulse of the Marathi viewer will help us further enhance the channel’s footprint and bring delight to our audiences.”

Viraj Raje said, “Content creators today need to be subservient to the fact that to captivate the audience’s interest, one needs to bring the right balance of novelty and mass appeal. I am excited to embark on this exciting journey at Colors Marathi and look forward to creating unique stories that truly reflect the ethos of the Marathi audience.”

In his long career spanning 25 years, Viraj has been honoured with numerous awards like the Maharashtra State Award, Best Director for the feature film Shyamche Vadil, Best Social Film and Screenplay for Babanchi Shala.

