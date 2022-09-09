Vanity Wagon appoints Vikram Tyagi as Assistant VP, Creative & Content

Vanity Wagon, a beauty marketplace, has announced the appointment of their new Assistant Vice President - Creative & Content, Vikram Tyagi. In his new role as Assistant Vice President – Creative & Content, Tyagi aims to strengthen the language and image of Vanity Wagon across all their platforms.

On this new journey with Vanity Wagon, Vikram Tyagi said, "There has been a momentous rise in the number of D2C beauty brands that have emerged over the past couple of years, especially during Covid. Vanity Wagon is a clean beauty marketplace that provides a platform for such brands to stand out and find potential customers. I am excited to have come in at a crucial juncture where we are bringing more and more international brands, like the K-beauty brands, to India. We are looking forward to building Vanity Wagon as your one-stop shop for indulging into clean and safe alternatives. We have also launched a homegrown beauty brand by the name "Better Beauty" in collaboration with Anita Hassanandani Reddy.”

Over the last decade, Vikram’s career has spanned a multitude of genres. From starting out as a copywriter in advertising agencies, like Young & Rubicam and Havas Worldwide, to co-founding two media agencies, Ufaan.org and Forest Communications; from teaching advertising & journalism students at Marwah Studios and Apparel House to establishing India Craft Week - India's first Cultural cum Business platform for the craft sector. He has also been associated with brands like India Craft Week, Craft Béton by Dalmia Bharat, Urban Company, Five Star Textiles Limited.

