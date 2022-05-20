Used car leasing firm PumPumPum appoints Nikhil Sharma as AVP - Growth & Marketing

PumPumPum, India’s first used car corporate Leasing and subscription company, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Nikhil Sharma as the Assistant Vice President - Growth and Marketing.

In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for scaling up and executing PumPumPum’s integrated marketing strategies and driving the company's corporate reputation forward with a focus on 360-degree branding efforts.

Nikhil has 14+ years of experience working with some of the most exciting and challenging brands in the country. He founded two different start-ups, one a digital marketing agency, A Cup of Tea, and the other, an FMCG brand, Golden Nectar, where he was in charge of marketing and growth. Prior to that, Nikhil was also associated with AVIS India, leading its India's marketing team.

Welcoming him aboard, Tarun Lawadia, CEO & Founder, and Sameer Kalra, Co-founder & CGO, PumPumPum said, “We are excited to welcome Nikhil to the leadership team. His experience across industries is a strength we can leverage as subscription of a used car is in a nascent concept in India, and we need an experienced and creative mind to tap that segment of consumer buying habit. Given the growth in the car leasing niche market, Nikhil's experience in the mobility industry along with his innovative marketing and growth strategies will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goal of becoming India's largest car leasing company”

Nikhil Sharma, AVP, Growth & Marketing said, “PumPumPum is based on a unique business model that has the potential to disrupt the current used-car ecosystem. I admire the company and its leadership for its dynamic work culture, founding values, and strong footprint in the market. I am stoked to be part of the team to contribute to its next milestones to disrupt the car leasing market.”

